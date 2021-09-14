Ben Affleck pushes fan who gets too close to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled the romance of many years ago and the Batman vs Superman star has shown that his girlfriend is not to be messed with. In Venice, he pushed a fan who tried to approach the singer and actress.

The fan got too close to Lopez at Marco Polo airport in Venice, Italy. He was pushed away by Affleck after getting too close to the singer with his cell phone.

What happened was recorded on video and posted on YouTube. In the recording, we can see Ben Affleck visibly irritated, although he was wearing sunglasses.

The couple attended the Venice Film Festival and returned to the US at the time. Check it out below.

Fans freak out with cute video by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made the news when they started a new relationship, years after they dated. Now, fans freaked out at the appearance of the two together on a red carpet, recorded on video.

Lopez and Affleck attended the Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021, making it their first red carpet appearance together in 18 years.

Jennifer Lopez wore a white, low-cut dress, while Ben Affleck appeared in a black suit. What stands out in the video is their apparent happiness.

See below.