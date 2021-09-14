Bernardinho disappoints in the 1st challenge with France and falls in the round of 16 of the European Volleyball Championship – Sports

the trajectory of Bernardinho in charge of French men’s volleyball team did not have the start expected by fans. gold in Tokyo Olympics, the team was eliminated in the round of 16 of the European Championship, after being defeated 3-0 for the Czech Republic (25/22, 25/19 and 34/32).

Favorites for the title, France had a great campaign in the first phase, winning all five games and ranking at the top of their group. The fall for the Czechs is surprising precisely because the opponent won only twice in qualifying, passing the balance of sets.

The European Championship guarantees two places for the World Cup, which will be held next year. Despite the elimination, France has great chances of being able to qualify, as the other places are distributed to the best placed in the world ranking. The French are currently in 4th place.

Seven-time Olympic champion, Bernardinho accepted the invitation to lead France earlier this year, combining to effectively take over after the Tokyo Games. Previously, the coach left the position of coach of the Brazilian team in 2016, after winning gold at Rio-2016.

Classified, the Czech Republic is seeking a spot in the semifinal against Slovenia on Wednesday, at 2 pm (GMT). Netherlands vs Serbia and Poland vs Russia are some of the other clashes defined in the phase.