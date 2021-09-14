Best of the 1950 World Cup and idol of Flamengo, Bangu and São Paulo, Zizinho would turn 100 years old today | sports news

“Zizinho’s football reminds me of Da Vinci painting some rare work”, wrote Italian journalist Giordano Fatori, from Gazeta dello Sport, when he saw the Brazilian team’s number 8 on the field in the 1950 World Cup. dimension the size of Mestre Ziza in the history of football, just add that he served as an inspiration for… Pelé.

Homage to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Zizinho, Brazilian football idol

Thomaz Soares da Silva was an idol of Flamengo, Bangu and São Paulo between the 40s and 50s. He would be 100 years old this Tuesday, September 14th.

To mark the date, SporTV News prepared a special report (watch the video above) and had the participation of cartoonist Mario Alberto, who, in the scarcity of video recordings of that player, illustrated some of the main moments of his career.

The beginning of his professional career was at Flamengo, in 1939. During a training session, Leônidas da Silva alleged muscle pain and asked to leave early. Coach Flávio Costa needed to complete the team with an amateur player. At that time, several of them stood outside the practice waiting for an opportunity, with letters of recommendation in hand.

The coach asked who played as midfielder on the right, and young Zizinho volunteered. He had 10 minutes to impress, he did it, and he was hired the same day.

2 of 6 Zizinho — Photo: Mario Alberto / ge Zizinho — Photo: Mario Alberto / ge

– My first match was against Fluminense. By Flamengo’s reserve team, 2 to 2. I scored both goals and one of the goals by bicycle. And the newspaper the next day played a joke and said that the boy who arrived from Niterói had the courage to take a bicycle near Leonidas -, said Zizinho. It is worth remembering that Leônidas, the Black Diamond, was the great diffuser of the bicycle.

3 of 6 Zizinho — Photo: Mario Alberto / ge Zizinho — Photo: Mario Alberto / ge

Anyone who saw Zizinho play, like journalist Leo Batista, says that he had improvisation as a great virtue:

– He was a player, as one would say at that time, devilish. Today we would say, it is smooth. Because he dribbled a lot, he got the ball, 3 or 4 came. I don’t know what was the magic he did bang, bang, bang and left. For the man-to-man scorer it was a nightmare, anyone who came to score because he was bad at taking the ball. He kicked, pitched, but Zizinho’s great characteristic was to create chaos, a fusuê in the middle of the field.

Between 1942 and 1944, Zizinho helped Flamengo win their first three-time title in Rio. He is in ninth place on the list of the club’s top scorers, with 145 goals in 328 games – the leader is Zico, with 508 goals in 738 games.

– Zizinho’s presence in Flamengo is a reference, along with Leônidas da Silva, players who came to help the massive popularization of Flamengo. Because we are talking about a football that is starting to become popular nationally and Flamengo had Zizinho as a Brazilian celebrity. With him came this whole issue of Flamengo not only victorious, but that it was a spectacle -, analyzed Fernando Cascon, guide of the Flamengo Museum.

The path for the Brazilian team was natural. Zizinho was the conductor of the team that made a sweeping campaign in the South American title in 1949, with consecutive routs. The scenario pointed to an absolute favoritism for the team in the 50 World Cup. But Zizinho, despite having been elected by the specialized press as the greatest player in the competition, ended up crying, like almost everyone at Maracanã, after losing in the final to Uruguay .

– I came home and couldn’t sleep. I had nightmares – revealed Zizinho after retirement.

– I was the worst loser in the world. I didn’t know how to lose. My family could be on the other side, that I would do anything to win.

Also in 1950, Flamengo sold Zizinho’s pass to Bangu, to the player’s displeasure.

– Zizinho’s transfer to Bangu was the most surprising in history and one of the most absurd as well. What happened was that the president of Flamengo, a lawyer, wanting to please the president of Bangu, who was the son of the finance minister, thought that with this pleasure he would get the concession of drawing the federal lottery for his client. Customer of the president of Flamengo. Didn’t get it. He ceded Zizinho to Bangu, wanting to please the other, but he ended up losing this concession, which was naturally made by bidding -, explained journalist João Máximo.

Lucky for the fans of Bangu, who, with Zizinho, changed the level of football in Rio.

“It stopped being a suburban team to join the elite of Rio de Janeiro”, completed Máximo.

4 of 6 Zizinho — Photo: Mario Alberto / ge Zizinho — Photo: Mario Alberto / ge

In Zizinho’s first game against Flamengo, Bangu won by 6-0, with a goal from him. In the seven years in which he defended the red and white colors, Zizinho scored 122 goals, the fifth highest scorer in the club’s history.

In 1957, the midfielder was loaned to São Paulo and led the team to the São Paulo title that year. During the championship, he would have as opponent a young man who was emerging at Santos and who saw Zizinho as an inspiration: Pelé. It was like a baton passing between idols of Brazilian football.

5 of 6 Zizinho — Photo: Mario Alberto / ge Zizinho — Photo: Mario Alberto / ge

After retirement, Zizinho was still a coach, without the same success. He continued to live in the city he loved, Niterói, until his death, in February 2002, at the age of 80, due to heart problems.

Once, when asked if he was really the Da Vinci of the lawns, a ball artist, Zizinho preferred another term:

“I was a ball warrior. But I didn’t like to scratch her. The ball was the love of my life.”