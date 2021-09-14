Bethesda’s New Indiana Jones Game May Be Xbox Exclusive

Microsoft acquired Bethesda in 2020 and continues to release games on PS5 with contract signed with Sony

Early this year, on January 12th, we had the announcement of a game of Indiana Jones in the hands of Bethesda, since then no more details have emerged about the game, which is possibly in an early stage of development and may be exclusive to Xbox on the consoles, now that the Bethesda belongs to Microsoft.

Nine months after the announcement, there is a rumor coming from Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick), responsible for the Xbox Era podcast and who has already hit some rumors before, he published on his twitter what would be a preview of what will appear in the next edition of his podcast indicating the hashtag “indianajonesonlyonxbox”, which means that Nick has information that the game will be released only for Xbox consoles, as well as PC as usual these days.

Recently there was a rumor about starfield, another game from Bethesda, which apparently will only be released for Xbox on consoles, which has the community wondering if there won’t be more games from the company for consoles. Sony, which would even be plausible considering the high investment made by Microsoft to acquire the studio and all its intellectual property.

This information comes close to the deathloop release, game developed by Arkane Studios that belongs to Bethesda and which will be released for PC and PlayStation 5 on September 14th and is not expected to make it to Xbox. This is because before the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft for 7.5 billion dollars, Sony had signed a partnership with the Bethesda to bring deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo exclusively to the PS5.



Phil Spencer, director of the Xbox division, even said after the company’s acquisition that games with a contract with Sony would be released normally and those that were released later would be studied on a case-by-case basis, but he didn’t go into further details, but it wouldn’t be the first time from Microsoft to put a franchise acquired on a competing console, this practice has been carried out with the games in the series Minecraft, which was hugely successful as a cross-platform and continued to receive support for other platforms after acquiring Mojang for the Microsoft.

To find out if Indiana Jones will really be exclusive to Xbox on consoles, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement, but in the meantime, let us know what you think, join the comments and leave your guess!

