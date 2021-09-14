Biles, Osaka, Curry, Hamilton… World of sport shines at the Met Gala; see photos | nba

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) gala in New York, a charity event organized annually, brings together celebrities from different areas this Monday. And the sports world could not be left out.
This year’s theme is “In America: A Fashion Lexicon,” which celebrates American fashion. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2021, the dance moved from May, its traditional date, to September, after the advance of vaccination against covid in the US.
Check out photos of sports celebrities
Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 driver
Lewis Hamilton at the Met Gala — Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images
Stephen Curry of the NBA and his wife Ayesha Curry
Stephen and Ayesha Curry at the Met Gala — Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka, tennis star
Naomi Osaka at the Met Gala — Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Simone Biles, from artistic gymnastics
Simone Biles, from artistic gymnastics — Photo: John Shearer/WireImage
Russell Westbrook, NBA
Russell Westbrook at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: John Shearer/WireImage
Serena Williams from tennis
Serena Williams at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe from football
Megan Rapinoe at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Emma Raducanu, who lifted the US Open tennis trophy over the weekend
Emma Raducanu at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: John Shearer/WireImage