Biles, Osaka, Curry, Hamilton… World of sport shines at the Met Gala; see photos | nba

by

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) gala in New York, a charity event organized annually, brings together celebrities from different areas this Monday. And the sports world could not be left out.

This year’s theme is “In America: A Fashion Lexicon,” which celebrates American fashion. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2021, the dance moved from May, its traditional date, to September, after the advance of vaccination against covid in the US.

Check out photos of sports celebrities

Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 driver

Lewis Hamilton at the Met Gala — Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images

Stephen Curry of the NBA and his wife Ayesha Curry

Stephen and Ayesha Curry at the Met Gala — Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka, tennis star

Naomi Osaka at the Met Gala — Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Simone Biles, from artistic gymnastics

Simone Biles, from artistic gymnastics — Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Russell Westbrook, NBA

Russell Westbrook at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Serena Williams from tennis

Serena Williams at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe from football

Megan Rapinoe at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu, who lifted the US Open tennis trophy over the weekend

Emma Raducanu at the Met Gala 2021 — Photo: John Shearer/WireImage