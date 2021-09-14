Blumenau reports new death and more cases in schools

This Monday, the 13th, a 72-year-old woman died from Covid-19 in Blumenau. She was hospitalized since August 24 and, according to the city, has comorbidities. In the last 24 hours, 84 new cases of the disease were registered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has registered 65,350 cases of the virus. Of these, 637 did not survive, 64,400 have already gone through the quarantine period and 313 patients are in treatment.

There are currently 276 residents of Blumenau in home isolation and 37 are hospitalized in the city. In all, the City of Blumenau has already made 253,896 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 649 exams were processed.

Occupancy of ICUs rose again, with 40.9% of beds being used. Of the patients, 23 are from Blumenau and four from other cities. In the infirmary, there are 14 people from Blumenau and two from other municipalities, with an occupancy rate of 9%.

cases in education

This Monday, the 13th, the City of Blumenau, through the Department of Health Promotion (Semus), updated the numbers of teachers, employees and students with a positive result for Covid-19 in education.

Between September 6th and 10th, 11 educational institutions were attended. During this period, six teachers and seven students had a positive diagnosis for coronavirus. The data include professionals and students from the municipal and state public network, in addition to the private education network.

Of the 37 thousand students in the municipal network, only six students had a positive diagnosis for the virus – equivalent to 0.02%. Among the more than 3,300 permanent teachers and ACT’s in the municipal education network, only four had a positive diagnosis – representing 0.12%.

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours, 888 vaccines were administered from the first dose (241,115 vaccinated so far) and 2,173 from the second dose or single dose (134,403 immunized so far). Currently, vaccination is extended to adolescents and adults.

The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

