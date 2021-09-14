BMW X1 M Sport has a sports proposal from R$ 309,950

The BMW X1 M Sport, previously released as a special edition, has now become a regular version with a suggested price of R$ 309,950. In limited edition, the SUV of the German brand sold 72 units in the first week.

With national production in Araquari, Santa Catarina, the BMW X1 M Sport is still on pre-sale, and should only reach dealers in November.

Roberto Carvalho, Commercial Director of the BMW Group Brasil, says: “Having a factory allows us to focus on the needs and tastes of the national customer and that is how this unique model for the national market was created”.

The BMW X1 M Sport has as a differential the sports front bumper with air intakes cut out by the LED fog lamps, as well as headlamps, daytime running lights and full LED lights.

On the X1 M Sport, grille, bumper and rack are in High-gloss Black. The rear bumper also has an exclusive design, being longer to accommodate the dual exhaust outlets.

The X1 M Sport also adds fully integrated aerodynamic side skirts to the body. It also features darkened frames to match the aerodynamic package, while the 19-inch Y Spoke rim alloy wheels are fitted with 225/45 R19 run-flat tires.

In the proposal, the BMW SUV has three color options: Alpine White (solid), Sapphire Black (metallic) and Mineral Gray (metallic). In terms of mechanics, the X1 M Sport comes with the B48 2.0 TwinPower Turbo engine with 192 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 28.5 kgfm between 1,250 and 4,500 rpm.

The automatic transmission is the eight-speed Steptronic and steering wheel throttles for manual shifts (paddle-shift). With firmer suspension adjustments, it has acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and the top speed reaches 225 km/h.

On the X1 M Sport, there is also HUD, Dakota leather seats (Black, Mocca and Oyster), seven speakers and 205 watt amplifier, front seats with electric adjustments, panoramic sunroof, aluminum details, anthracite roof, camera rear, multimedia with 10.25-inch screen, among others.