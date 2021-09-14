Boat is stuck in rock 3 meters above the sea, and rescue lasts 12 hours

JERSEY – Emergency crews took 12 hours to rescue the crew of a boat that ran aground on a rock ten feet above the sea in the Ecrehous Islands off the Jersey coast. The vessel collided with a submerged reef while sailing through the region and became trapped high after the tide went out last Friday.

Unable to move, the crew called in the coast guard and volunteers from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a non-profit organization that works on rescues at sea. A lifeboat was directed to the site shortly after 11 am to make an initial assessment.

Rescue lasted about 12 hours off the coast of Jersey Photo: RNLI Disclosure

According to an RNLI spokesman, the vessel was in a “precarious position” but out of immediate danger. When the teams arrived at the site, the tide was going out.

Part of the crew reported minor injuries due to the impact and were assisted by rescuers. The people were initially transferred to the main island of Ecrehous and then taken to Jersey, located between England and France in the English Channel.

Boat collided with reef while sailing off Jersey coast Photo: Reproduction Poseidon Marine

The operation wasn’t completed until about 12 hours later, when the rising tide helped it run aground. The boat was driven to Gorey, where it underwent a full evaluation and repair. According to the Poseidon Marine nautical service, the complete towing ended just before midnight.

“An unusual day in Les Ecrehous, to say the least. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, and the boat returned to Gorey,” the Jersey Seafaris, which also assisted in the mission, posted on Facebook.