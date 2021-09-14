Bolsonaro and Caixa to launch real estate credit program aimed at police officers

Pedro Guimarães, Jair Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes (Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil)

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, will participate this Monday, from 4:30 pm, at the Planalto Palace, in the announcement of Habite Seguro, a Caixa program that will offer differentiated conditions for real estate credit to public security professionals.

Details of the initiative were anticipated in June by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

According to the government’s Communication Secretariat (Secom), the event will be attended by the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, the minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, and the president of Caixa , Pedro Guimaraes.

“The program will benefit public security and social defense professionals with financial subsidies and differentiated conditions for real estate credit for the purchase of their own home”, says a note sent by Secom to the press.

Habite Seguro is a nod to public safety professionals as Bolsonaro tries to gather support from the category, considered important to his re-election plans and commonly pleased by Planalto.

In 2019, members of the Armed Forces, military police and firefighters were left out of the Social Security Reform passed by Congress.

