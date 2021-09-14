Bolsonaro creates state to take over Eletronuclear and Itaipu

The Brazilian Company of Participations in Nuclear and Binational Energy, ENBpar, formally established this Monday, 13, by presidential decree, is the second state-owned company created during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. The first was NAV Brasil Serviços de Navegação Aérea, responsible for controlling the country’s airspace.







View of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. 20/09/2007 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker (BRAZIL) Photo: Reuters

Linked to the Ministry of Defense, NAV Brasil was established by a provisional measure issued by the Michel Temer government, at the end of 2018. In May 2019, Bolsonaro even revoked Temer’s MP that created the state-owned company because the proposal was blocking the agenda of polls. However, it was later resumed, approved in Congress and sanctioned by Bolsonaro in November 2019. A year later, in December 2020, Bolsonaro issued a decree to formalize the creation of NAV Brasil.

As shown by Broadcast (the Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) at the time, the act represented a victory for the government’s military wing against an economic team that defends privatization as one of the government’s priorities. To date, however, the government has not carried out any privatization.

The second new public company created by Bolsonaro, ENBpar will be responsible for taking over Eletronuclear and Itaipu Binacional after the privatization of Eletrobras.

The two companies must remain under the control of the Union after the transfer from the state-owned company to the private sector.

As the Broadcast announced earlier, the decree for the creation of ENBpar was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday.