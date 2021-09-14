Bolsonaro launches program to give privileges to police to buy a house

posted on 09/13/2021 8:46 PM



(credit: Marcos Corrêa / PR)

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), launched, this Monday (13), the Habite Seguro program, which will grant R$ 100 million in credits this year for public security professionals to buy their own home. The source of funds will be the National Public Security Fund (FNSP).

The measure is seen as a nod to one of the main groups in Bolsonaro’s base, who spent much of his life as a federal deputy defending agendas of interest to the security forces. Through the program, those with a gross salary of up to R$7,000 will receive subsidies to acquire new or used properties priced up to R$300,000.

The launch of Habite Seguro was postponed more than once. It was created based on the law that created the Unified Public Security System (SUSP) and which provides for the promotion of a housing system for public security and social defense professionals.

At the launching ceremony, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, said that, in addition to FNSP resources, the housing program will include parliamentary amendments.

“Still this year, we used up to R$100 million in resources from the National Public Security Fund to subsidize financing. In the next nine years, in addition to the resources from this fund, we will also have parliamentary amendments”, he said.

In this way, lawmakers from the public security bench, for example, will be able to allocate resources to fatten up the Habite Seguro fund and obtain greater electoral support.

Torres said that, despite the program’s focus on professionals who earn up to R$7,000 per month, it should benefit even those with higher salaries.

“Habite Seguro prioritizes Public Security and social defense agents with gross income of up to R$7,000, since it is a social program. However, all professionals above this income range will also be assisted by the program, with access to differentiated rates, interest and benefits”, said the minister.

Grants, however, vary based on income. Those who receive up to R$3,000 per month will be able to count on up to R$12,000 in financing subsidy and deduct up to R$1,250 from the hiring fee.

Those who earn between R$3,000 and R$4,000 may have subsidies of up to R$10,000, with the possibility of paying up to R$2,000 less in the hiring fee. For those who receive between R$ 4 and R$ 5 thousand, the subsidy reaches R$ 8 thousand, with a discount of up to R$ 2,100 in the hiring fee.

The last group, which encompasses those who earn between R$ 5 and R$ 7,000, will be able to count on subsidies of up to R$ 6,000 and deduct up to R$ 2,100 from the hiring fee.

The operating agent for the program – which will organize it and put it into practice – will be Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF). The bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, explained that, although the state-owned company is responsible for operating Habite Seguro, the program’s financing may be offered by other banking institutions.

“The operating agent is Caixa Econômica Federal, which organizes the program. And the financial agent can be any bank. Any bank can carry out this operation, it is not just Caixa. Caixa is the operating agent that will make this resource from the Ministry of Justice reach people, but everyone can lend it”, he said.

He also stated that the bank should invest around R$ 5 billion over the next four months in the program and that this amount could increase, according to demand. “At Caixa, just to start, we are going to allocate R$ 5 billion to this sector in the next four months. If the demand is R$10 billion, we will borrow the R$10 billion. If it is R$ 15 billion, we are going to borrow the R$ 15 billion”, guaranteed Guimarães.

Interest reduction

The president of the CEF also revealed that, next Thursday (16), the bank will announce a reduction in interest rates on mortgage loans, even with the rise in the basic interest rate (Selic).

“Caixa will reduce interest rates. Not increasing the Selic? So, Caixa Econômica Federal, with the profit it never had, without stealing, will reduce the interest on its own house”, said Pedro Guimarães.

This reduction should benefit not only public security professionals who will take out loans to buy their own home, but the population in general.

The movement is the opposite of what is expected when there is a rise in the Selic. The base interest rate serves as a target that is used as a basis for financing, loans and investments. When it rises, therefore – currently it is at 5.25% – the interest charged on the market is also high.

The minister of the Government Secretariat, Flávia Arruda; the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma; and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.