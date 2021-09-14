born in August can already withdraw the 5th installment; see calendar

The Cashier continues to release the withdrawal from the 5th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of Bolsa Família. That is? Linked to CadÚnico and citizens who received the benefit in December last year (registration made through the emergency aid website or app). The banking institution, this Tuesday (14/09), will allow the withdrawal of money from beneficiaries born in August.

As with previous schedules, the dates were planned in a staggered way, considering the general public’s birthday month. The calendar for withdrawal of the 5th installment started on September 1st and will continue until the 20th of the same month. It is noteworthy that those enrolled in Bolsa Família were able to withdraw the money within the same period provided for deposits in the accounts.

Benefit amounts remain unchanged. In other words, mothers who are heads of the family receive R$375 per month, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150. Finally, other citizens are entitled to the average amount of R$250. Important detail: it is not possible to accumulate more of one installment during the same month.

5th installment of emergency aid: withdrawal dates

Withdrawals of the 5th installment to the general public were organized according to the birthday month. Those who were born in August, in this way, can now withdraw their money this Tuesday, September 14th. The money can be withdrawn at Caixa branches, as well as lottery correspondents.

All processing of the benefit is being carried out by Dataprev. Follow the calendar for the release of the loot of the 5th installment to the general public of the benefit: