Brazil exceeds 21 million cases of covid-19

Brazil registered 256 new deaths from covid-19 and, thus, accumulates 587,138 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average of deaths was at 467, today it is the 6th day in a row that the index is below 500. To arrive at this number, the daily average of deaths is calculated based on data from the last seven days.

The index is considered the most reliable for analyzing the progress or return of the pandemic, as it manages to correct fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays, when states work on-call.

According to the secretariats, Brazil registered 8,280 positive diagnoses, reaching a total of 21,005,064.

Three states did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours: Acre, Amazonas and Sergipe. Rio de Janeiro did not update the data on cases and deaths due to a problem in the notification system.

Altogether, seventeen states and the Federal District show a decline. Four register stability and another five, high. This data is compared with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Despite the slowdown in most data, experts advise that the population continue to follow health protocols and social distance.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-40%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-19%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-25%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (18%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-26%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-5%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-57%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-31%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-3%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil has notified 215 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 587,066 deaths across the country.

According to the numbers in the folder, there were 6,645 positive diagnoses for covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 21.006,424 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,076,733 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 342,625 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.