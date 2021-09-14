Brazil exceeds 21 million registered cases of Covid; 3 week moving average of deaths in fall | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (13) 256 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 587,138 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 467. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -30% and points out a trend of fall . There are now three consecutive weeks with a downward trend in this comparison.

Furthermore, the country passed the mark of 21 million Covid diagnostics registered in the national territory and reached the lowest moving average of cases since May last year (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the numbers at both ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the numbers at both ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (7): 526

Wednesday (8): 461

Thursday (9): 457

Friday (10): 453

Saturday (11): 468

Sunday (12): 473

Monday (13): 467

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Five states appear with an upward trend in deaths: PI, CE, RO, PE, RN.

Acre, Amapá and Sergipe did not register deaths in the last 24 hours.

Already the state of Rio de Janeiro did not release new data on cases and deaths until Monday night. The state secretariat reported that it had problems with the Ministry of Health’s notification system, and therefore was unable to update the data. Questioned by the production of Jornal Nacional, the ministry informed that no unavailability in the system of records of cases and deaths by Covid-19 was identified.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,005,064 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 8,280 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 15,336 diagnoses per day – O lowest number recorded since May 20, 2020 (when he was in 14,647). resulting in a variation of -34% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 587,138

587,138 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 256

256 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 467 (14-day variation: -30%)

467 (14-day variation: -30%) Total confirmed cases: 21,005.064

21,005.064 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 8,280

8,280 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 15,336 (variation in 14 days: -34%)

On the rise (5 states): PI, CE, RO, PE, RN

PI, CE, RO, PE, RN In stability (4 states): GO, SC, MT, RR

GO, SC, MT, RR Falling (16 states and the DF): AL, MG, PR, PB, AP, DF, RS, AC, TO, ES, PA, SP, MS, BA, MA, AM, SE

AL, MG, PR, PB, AP, DF, RS, AC, TO, ES, PA, SP, MS, BA, MA, AM, SE Did not disclose (1 state): RJ

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

The balance of vaccination against Covid-19 also made by the consortium indicates that 138,643,722 people have already received the first dose in Brazil, according to data released until 8 pm. The number represents 64.99% of the Brazilian population.

The second dose has already been applied to 70,143,567 people and the single dose to 4,152,095, totaling 34.83% of the country’s population in all states and the Federal District.

The booster dose was applied to 105,569 people. In total, 213,044,953 doses were applied across the country.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

4 out of 5 states with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

ES: -40%

MG: -19%

RJ: the state did not release new data until 8 pm. Considering the data until 8 pm on Sunday (12), it was -24% (fall)

SP: -48%

DF: -26%

GO: -2%

MS: -57%

MT: -5%

AC: -33%

AM: -65%

AP: -25%

PA: -44%

RO: +29%

RR: -7%

TO: -39%

AL: -17%

BA: -59%

EC: +34%

MA: -64%

PB: -22%

PE: +20%

PI: +70%

RN: +18%

SE: -90%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month