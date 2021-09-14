Brazil has the lowest moving average of Covid cases since May 20, 2020 – 09/13/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 256 deaths by Covid and 8,280 cases of the disease, this Monday (13). With this, the country reached its lowest moving average of cases since May 20, 2020. This Monday, the average was 15,336 people infected per day, against 14,647 daily infections on May 20 of last year.

With this Monday’s data, the country reached 587,138 lives lost to Covid and 21,005,064 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of deaths is now 467 deaths per day, down 30% from two weeks ago.

On Sundays, Mondays and holidays, Covid’s data are usually smaller, due to notification delays in the Health Departments.

Rio de Janeiro did not update the pandemic data this Monday. The state said it had problems with the Ministry of Health’s notification system.

Even with numbers lower than the very high previous data, the moment deserves attention and care. The country already has community circulation of the most transmissible delta variant, which has been causing significant increases in cases in other countries. The delta also seems to cause problems in Rio de Janeiro, which has seen increases in cases and hospitalizations.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Covid-19 vaccination data, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 24 states and the Federal District.

Brazil registered 1,641,603 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Monday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 522,604 first doses and 1,100,131 second ones. 2,636 single doses and 16,232 booster doses were also recorded.

In all, 138,643,722 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 70,143,567 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 74,295,662 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.​

Thus, 88.10% of the population over 18 years old has already received at least one dose (in this case, the 1st dose of a vaccine or a single dose immunizing agent) and 45.84% (also over 18 years old) received either the two doses received or the single dose from Janssen.

Brazil recently reached 40% of adults with a complete vaccination schedule. If the entire Brazilian population is considered, the percentage of people with a complete vaccination schedule reached 30% recently.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​