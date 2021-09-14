Brazil registers 256 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; total cases exceeds 21 million – Health

Brazil registered 256 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Monday, 13. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 467, remaining below 500 for the sixth consecutive day.

This Monday, the number of new infections reported was 8,280. In total, the Brazil has 587,138 dead and 21,005,064 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.07 million people have recovered from covid in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

São Paulo registered 22 new deaths by covid in the last 24 hours, while the largest number of victims in the period, 37, came from Paraná. Acre, Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro and Sergipe did not report any deaths from the pandemic this Monday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 6,645 new cases and another 215 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 21.006,424 people are infected and 587,066 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.