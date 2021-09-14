Brazil registers second lowest number of daily deaths in 2021

Brazil recorded 215 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday (13), the lowest number since last September 6, when 182 deaths were reported from the disease.

This was also the Monday with the lowest number of daily infections in the country (6,645) since May 11, 2020, when 5,632 cases were registered. The data released on Mondays tend to be lower due to the reduced functioning of services that perform diagnosis on weekends.

The information is from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country adds a total of 21.006,424 cases and 587,006 deaths caused by the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

Vaccine Panel

Brazil is in 62nd place in the global ranking of application of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this Monday (13), in relation to every 100 inhabitants. The country has already been in 56th position in this ranking, having dropped to 70th and 64th last month. Read more.

Third dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Eighteen Brazilian capitals have already started to apply the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in their population, according to a survey carried out by CNN Agency this Monday (13). Read more.

The cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro begin to apply the third dose of vaccines against Covid-19 in the elderly this Monday (13). Read more.

Mixture of vaccines

In the city of São Paulo, about 340,000 people have delayed the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca, precisely because of the lack of doses. With that, the city starts this Monday (13) to use the immunizing product from Pfizer to complete the immunization of this public. Read more.

Delta variant in Brazil

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has already reached all 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District. The last two states in which the lineage originating in India had not yet been confirmed were Acre and Roraima, both in the northern region of the country. The information was confirmed by the Genomic Network of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Read more.

Deficiencies in the immune system and worsening of Covid-19

Studies carried out by an international consortium, with the participation of more than 150 scientists, indicate that the compromise of the immune system may be related to the most critical cases of Covid-19. The research results were published in the journal Science Immunology. Read more.