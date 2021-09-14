Brazil was a hub for coronavirus mutations in the world, study reveals

The lack of effective measures to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 has led Brazil to be, together with South Africa, the main hub for mutations of the new coronavirus in the world.

The record appears in a scientific article published on Friday (10) in the journal Viruses. Produced by six Brazilian scientists, the study evaluated the distribution of mutations in the five Brazilian regions between March 2020 and June 2021 and compared them with the rest of the world.

“Viral mutations are probabilistic events due to random transmission of a virus between infected people. Viral load is variable and depends on factors such as the course of infection and host immunity. Some individuals are ‘super spreaders’, which means the variables behavioral and environmental factors are relevant to infectiousness, increasing the success of transmission”, explains the study.

In Brazil, a new mutation strain was found every 278 samples. In Europe, for example, this number was one in 1,046 samples.

Altogether, the Brazilian SARS-Cov-2 types were classified into nine different clades, which are groupings that include a common ancestor and all of its living and extinct descendants.

With the virus having all the space available to multiply and infect people, we have seen that this ends up being reflected in a record of greater diversity. This was the case that the study found particularly in Brazil. Because we have so much diversity, we see the generation of a very large number of mutations; and these mutations can give rise over time to new variants, which is what happened in the Brazilian case

Fernando Spilk

Aug.08.2020 – Crowding of people in the Center of Campinas (SP): lack of control made mutations prosper Image: KAREN FONTES/CODE19/ESTADÃO CONTENT

History Brazil

In the Brazilian history, some of the mutations became strains and even variants (which carry more accentuated changes than strains). At first, lineages B.1.1.28 and B.1.1.33 dominated the national scene.

Then it was the turn of P.2, which also managed, at the end of last year, to be responsible for many of the covid-19 infections.

As of January, the scenario changed, and P.1 (Gamma) became the absolute dominant, accounting for 100% of cases in many states of the country during the second wave. This variant, first isolated in Amazonas, carries a greater number of mutations, which made the coronavirus more transmissible.

“We were able to describe a series of variants that remained, that remained; and others that were transitory during this period, demonstrating that Brazil — for not having adopted more restrictive measures for the movement of people — allowed the circulation of the virus happen,” adds Spilki.

Manaus: Average of deaths in January was 5x higher than the historical average Image: Carlos Madeiro/UOL

high number

The study showed that, until June 2021, Brazil had the presence of 61 SARS-CoV-2 strains in the five Brazilian regions, with a high predominance of the Gamma variant.

According to Spilki, the number found impressed researchers.

In terms of the accumulation of mutations, our number is remarkable. It’s amazing how these countries [Brasil e África do Sul] managed, over time, to allow an accumulation of mutations greater than the average, in a process that leads to the formation of variants

For him, these mutations are a reflection of two countries with populous cities and that have not adopted effective measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We had partial social distancing systems, and this ends up providing these mutation events — which need many hosts for them to occur,” says Spilki, who is researcher at the Molecular Microbiology Laboratory of the Feevale University, in Novo Hamburgo (RS).

India in the race

The study also indicates that a third country has entered the list of most mutations, but only this year: India, from which the Delta variant emerged — which is dominating the epidemic around the world today.

In May, India experienced its worst moment since the pandemic began Image: Getty Images

“The numbers indicate that such regions are really hotspots (nursery, in Portuguese translation) for the emergence of new variants, especially when social restrictions are not strictly applied, leading to an increase in viral circulation”, the article states.

Today, in the world, there are four VOCs (variants of concern) classified by the WHO (World Health Organization), three of them originating in Brazil, India and South Africa. The fourth, Alpha, was isolated in the United Kingdom.

In Brazil, says Spilki, the Alpha variant has not yet caused greater damage due to the advance of vaccination, but also because the peak of the second wave infected many people in the country – generating a temporary immunity that is still in effect. “The number of susceptibles at this time may be relatively low, but this situation may change over time,” he concludes.