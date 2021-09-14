Bulletin: Alagoas registers five more deaths and 27 new cases of Covid-19

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Monday (13/9), confirms 27 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 237,209 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 432 are in home isolation. Another 230,383 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease. There are 4,766 cases under epidemiological investigation. Five deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With this, Alagoas has 6,141 deaths per Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. In relation to the total table of deaths in Alagoas, 6,141 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,133 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,389 were male and 2,744 female. There were 2,672 people who lived in Maceió and the other 3,461 lived in the interior of the state, according to Sesau’s Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs).

Deaths – In this Monday’s bulletin (13/9), five more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with three victims in the capital of Alagoas and two in the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were two men aged 70 and 97, in addition to a 42-year-old woman. The 70-year-old man was hypertensive, diabetic and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió; the 97-year-old man had no comorbidities and died at home; and the 42-year-old woman had no comorbidities and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió.

Regarding the two victims who lived in the interior of the state, they were two women aged 31 and 47 years. The 31-year-old woman lived in Girau do Ponciano, had no comorbidities and died at the Regional Hospital, in Arapiraca; and the 47-year-old woman lived in Piranhas and also died at the Regional Hospital in Arapiraca.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 538 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 101 were occupied until 4 pm on Sunday (12/9), which corresponds to 19% of the total. Currently, 54 patients are in ICU beds, four occupying Intermediate beds and 43 in Infirmary beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br.