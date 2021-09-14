Bulletin records two deaths as a result of Covid-19 in Marechal Rondon – Portal Rondon

The epidemiology sector of the Municipal Health Department released today (13), around 5 pm the daily bulletin of Covid-19 cases in Marechal Cândido Rondon.

The bulletin confirmed two deaths in the past 24 hours.

Regarding deaths, the health department released the following notes:

DEATH 140:

Female, 63 years old. Onset of symptoms on 08/15 with fever, cough, diarrhea, runny nose, nausea, decreased smell and taste. He sought hospital care on 29/08. The RT-PCR collection took place on 8/29, with a confirmed result for Covid-19 on 9/1/09. Came to death on 12/09. Comorbidities: Hypertension and obesity.

DEATH 141:

Male, 74 years old. Onset of symptoms on 31/08 with fever, cough, myalgia, runny nose, dyspnea, weakness and chills. He went to the UPA on September 2, when RT-PCR was collected, whose positive result for Covid-19 came out on September 3rd. On the same day the patient was transferred to the Hospital de Palotina. The death occurred on 13/09. Comorbidities: Liver disease and neoplasm.

The daily bulletin registers 87 active cases, 23 cases less than registered in yesterday’s bulletin (12), among these cases, at the moment 06 people from Rondônia are receiving clinical care at the UPA or hospitals, 14 people from Rondônia are hospitalized in ICUs and 67 residents they are in home isolation.

Today the municipality monitors 168 people and has 36 suspected cases, these Rondonenses are waiting for the test result to confirm or rule out the disease. In relation to suspected cases, one person from Rondônia is in the ICU and one is receiving clinical care at the UPA or Hospitals.

In total, the municipality has 7,218 cases of Covid-19 and 6,990 people have already been recovered.

Check out the updated newsletter:

