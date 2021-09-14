C6 Bank opens 500 job openings; see how to apply | Economy

Fernanda Capelli More than half of the opportunities are for technology professionals

C6 Bank has 500 job openings open, for all areas and levels of experience. This is the biggest hiring movement since the bank’s launch two years ago, and it aims to keep up with the growth of the financial institution, which in August surpassed 10 million customers. With 1.5 thousand employees currently, the bank has already hired 781 employees this year.

More than half of the vacancies available are for the technology area, with the possibility of remote work. There are opportunities for developers (back-end, front-end and mobile), data scientists, software quality analyst, service desk, risk analyst. There are also vacancies available to work in other areas, such as marketing, legal, compliance and fraud prevention.



Resumes can be registered on the website C6bank.gupy.io/ . To promote socio-economic inclusion, C6 Bank does not require English proficiency. Among the benefits offered by the bank are medical and dental assistance, Gympass, free consultations with psychologists and a profit-sharing program.

C6 Bank was created from scratch without physical branches, to be a complete, accessible, no bureaucracy and low-cost bank for individuals and companies. In August of this year, it reached the mark of 10 million customers, with a presence in 100% of the country’s municipalities. Along with the growth of the customer base, came the expansion of the product portfolio: there are now more than 20 items available in the app — some of them new to the market.