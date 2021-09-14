Caetano rejects the hiring of Daniel Alves and explains why São Paulo’s side doesn’t matter

If the Daniel Alves’ days in São Paulo really seem to be numbered., the right-back will have to find a new club to play in and fulfill the biggest wish of his career: to be in the world Cup 2022, in Qatar.

And, according to Rodrigo Caetano, the Atlético-MG it won’t be that place. In an interview with Nicola’s Channel, at the YouTube, the manager denied any chance of hitting the full-back.

“No chance. Our squad, today, our challenge is to keep it focused, with this performance on the field. We didn’t talk about this athlete with a history, with a winning career like Daniel, at no time did we talk about his name”, he said.

“Because sometimes it’s not just a market opportunity, the club also has to identify needs. And, in our understanding, there is no such need, that’s why we didn’t talk”, he explained.

In April of this year, Daniel Alves interacted with fans on Instagram and answered some questions. One of the ace’s followers wanted to know if the player would defend another club in Brazil besides the São Paulo.

“Nothing else. Either São Paulo or I’ll go back to Europe,” replied the number 10 shirt, who at the time had not been champion of São Paulo for the club.

In the same publication, Daniel Alves said he “would play for any team in the world”, in response to a fan who asked if he would have a spot in the Paris Saint-Germain. He also said that he considered himself the best right-back in the world today.

Daniel Alves has a contract with Tricolor until December 2022, but today it seems impossible for the bond to be fulfilled. After defending the Brazilian Team, the lateral would have to present himself this Friday (10) to the club, but his representatives said he would not return until the debt was settled..