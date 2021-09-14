Caetano Veloso, called a pedophile, loses action against pastor Marco Feliciano – 09/13/2021 – Illustrated

Caetano Veloso lost the lawsuit against Marco Feliciano, from Republicanos. The deputy had said in 2017 that the musician raped Paula Lavigne, whom he would later marry. When they first got together, she was 13 and he was 40.

Feliciano, who is also an evangelical pastor, used his social networks to ask the Public Ministry to recommend Caetano’s arrest. “Rape is a crime that cannot be prescribed,” he said at the time. It also encouraged its 900,000 followers to share a photo of the artist accompanied by the text “Senate approves PEC that makes rape a crime without limitation, Lavigne lost her virginity at 13 with Caetano”.

When Caetano and Lavigne met, there was no current prediction of crime in sexual relationships between adults and children under 14 — the discussion was on a case-by-case basis, under the responsibility of the judge, based on the behavior of the minor.

In his decision, released on Monday, Judge Nelson Ferreira Junior, from the Federal District Court, said that the publications made by Feliciano on the internet, as well as interviews that came out in the press, are part of the “legitimate exercise of the freedom to criticize”. Therefore, there would be no crime against honor at stake, according to the magistrate.

Ferreira Junior says he does not see definitive proof that the deputy acted with the intention of defaming or insulting Caetano, “limiting himself only to debating issues that were already, for a long time, strongly discussed on social networks, including with regard to featured in Playboy magazine”.

He refers to an interview Lavigne gave in 1998, when he was 29 years old. In it, she said that her first sexual relationship was with the man who would later become her husband and father of her children, at his 40th birthday party.

In 2018, Feliciano spoke about the subject again in “Scream”, by Jovem Pan. 13 year old girl. Today the law says this is a crime, so I questioned whether what he committed was a crime or not? I just questioned, didn’t say anything. But he, who was the champion of the fight against censorship, censored my question and sued me.”

Feliciano says to this newspaper that “the light of hope” has reached him. “This acquittal brings back my speech immunity provided for in Article 53 of the Constitution. No Brazilian can be punished for his opinion.”

The musician’s defense had asked the STF, the Federal Supreme Court, that the parliamentarian be judged in court, and not in the first instance. The argument was that the deputy had been invited to participate in the program because of his role in Congress.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, however, sent the case to the first instance. Caetano, therefore, can still file an appeal. The report was unable to contact the lawyer appointed by Paula Lavigne to comment on the result.

In 2017, the couple also sued the PSDB’s Movimento Brasil Livre and Alexandre Frota, who would later become Feliciano’s colleague at the Chamber. Similar reason — the accusation that Caetano was a pedophile.

The campaign against Caetano began after he and Lavigne went public in support of the group #342Artes, in defense of freedom of expression and against censorship. The backdrop was the cancellation, four years ago, of the “Queermuseum”, an exhibition that angered conservative troops, who saw there blasphemy against religious symbols and an apology for zoophilia and pedophilia.