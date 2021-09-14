Caetano Veloso loses lawsuit against deputy and pastor Marco Feliciano

Caetano Veloso lost a lawsuit against deputy and pastor Marco Feliciano (Republicanos-SP). The singer had accused the congressman of insult, defamation and slander, but the complaints were not accepted by Judge Nelson Ferreira Junior, of the TJDF (Tribunal de Justiça do Distrito Federal).

In addition, Caetano was ordered to pay R$6,000 in fees to Feliciano’s lawyers. The musician felt that his image had been damaged when the pastor accused him of vulnerable rape and called him a “pedophile”. The parliamentarian celebrated the decision on Twitter.

today is a #BigDay for me, for hope, for justice! I was ABSOLUTED from the accusations made by CaetanoVeloso. In dark times hope shines bright! No Brazilian can be punished for his opinion! Justice was done! Thanks to everyone who sympathized with me! — Marco Feliciano (@marcofeliciano) September 13, 2021

In 2017, the deputy wrote on Twitter: “Why does the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) not ask for the arrest of Caetano Veloso? Rape is a crime that cannot be prescribed.” The victim in question would be Paula Lavigne, who would have started to have a relationship with the singer when she was 13, and he, 40.

After being notified that the musician would seek legal action, Feliciano went back to social media: “We all know this is a crime, this is vulnerable rape, this is pedophilia, and Caetano got annoyed about it and sent an extrajudicial notification.”

Caetano’s legal team highlighted in the process that the deputy’s alleged attacks remain public on social networks. The pastor repeated these lines again months later, in 2018, on a radio program.

The judge, however, did not recognize elements that prove a crime against the musician’s honor, he even said that Feliciano made “a legitimate exercise of the freedom to criticize” and acquitted him.

The process had gone through the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luís Roberto Barroso, when the deputy tried to obtain a special forum for his position. As the statements were made outside the environment in which Feliciano is a parliamentarian, the request was denied.

Today’s decision took into account the financial condition of Caetano, “a renowned singer, even internationally known”, and sentenced him to pay R$3,000 for each action filed against the congressman dealing with this case. As there were two, the musician could pay R$ 6 thousand.