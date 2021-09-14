Caixa releases PIS/Pasep withdrawal for those who worked between 1977 and 1988

Those workers who exercised their functions with a signed career or any activity in the public service between 1971 and 1988 should pay attention. That is, Caixa Econômica Federal recently announced that around R$ 22.8 billion are available for withdrawal. However, the bank indicates that it has not been locating its holders.

Thus, to withdraw the amount, the worker or heir must go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. In addition, it is important to remember that the amount will only be available until the year 2025. So, after this period, if the redemption does not take place, the ownership of the resources will belong to the Federal Government and the amounts can no longer be withdrawn by the beneficiaries.

Who is entitled to the values?

The total amount of R$ 22.8 billion concerns a group of beneficiaries, that is, those who exercised their functions between the years 1971 to 1988. Furthermore, the withdrawal of amounts can only happen once for each worker with a card. signed before the 1988 Constitution.

In this sense, employees who made contributions after October 4, 1988 are not entitled to receive. This occurs because after the 1988 Constitution, the contributions of workers started to be directed to the Worker’s Support Fund (FAT). This body is responsible for paying PIS/Pasep and unemployment insurance.

How to withdraw the amount?

First, the citizen must have a Citizen Card and password. Thus, it will be possible to carry out the process directly at the self-service, at lottery outlets or at an accredited Caixa Aqui correspondent. However, this procedure is only valid for the withdrawal of amounts up to R$3,000.

For those interested who do not have a Citizen Card, do not have a Caixa account or who will receive amounts greater than R$3,000, the amount must be redeemed directly at any physical Caixa Econômica Federal branch. So, to make the withdrawal, it will only be necessary to present an original identification document with photo.

Finally, in the event of the death of the beneficiaries, their heirs will also be able to withdraw the amount. To carry out the process, therefore, it will be necessary for a legal heir to present himself at any branch of the banking institution and present documents proving the death of the work and direct relationship with the heir.

Is PIS the same as Abono Salarial?

Regulated by Law 7,998/90, the Salary Allowance is equivalent to the value of, at most, one minimum wage, according to the annual calendar organized by CODEFAT (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund). In this way, it is provided to workers who meet the minimum requirements.

Thus, Caixa Econômica Federal acts as the main financial operator of the benefit, under the command of the Ministry of Labor and Providence. In addition, the funds for the payment of the program come from the Fundo Amparo ao Trabalhador (FAT).

The PIS, on the other hand, refers to values ​​that are intended for workers with a formal contract from 1971 to 10/04/1988.

What are the criteria for receipt?

To be entitled to the Salary Bonus, the worker needs to fit into one of the following situations:

Have received an average monthly remuneration of at most two minimum wages during the base year;

Have a record in the PIS (Social Integration Program) for at least five years;

Have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Person) in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

What is the benefit amount?

According to Law 13134/15, the amount received through the Salary Allowance started to vary according to the length of service of each worker. In this way, the calculation of the benefit occurs according to the number of months worked in a year. That is, base multiplied by 1/12 of the value of the minimum wage in effect on the date of payment of the amount. Then, the payment process can be carried out in the following ways:



Through account credit, when the employee has a checking account, savings account or Social Digital Savings account at CAIXA;

At ATMs, Lottery Houses and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents using the Citizen’s Card;

At any CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

Changing the minimum wage must readjust the PIS/Pasep and other benefits

The minimum wage is one of the most used average values ​​for the payment of a set of labor and social security benefits. Therefore, when undergoing adjustments, this group of resources also undergo changes.

At the end of August, the Federal Government sent the Budget Project for next year to the National Congress. So, the text presented an increase in the value of the minimum wage, which could reach R$ 1,169.

The readjustment takes into account the increase in inflation in recent months, indicated by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). Thus, the forecast for the INPC in 2021 increased from 4.3% to 6.2%, due to the strong increase in the prices of basic items, such as energy, fuel and food.

However, the value of the minimum wage adopted next year may still undergo changes, should inflation indices exceed the expected forecast. As a result, some benefits must have their value changed over the next year.

Benefit calculation

The Abono Salarial, benefit that pays up to one minimum wage to workers who performed their functions with a formal contract or were public servants for at least one month. Thus, the calculation of the benefit considers the number of months worked. Check the available amounts already adjusted with the minimum wage in 2022:

1 month worked: BRL 98;

2 months worked: R$196;

3 months worked: R$ 294;

4 months worked: R$ 392;

5 months worked: R$ 490;

6 months worked: R$ 588;

7 months worked: R$ 686;

8 months worked: R$784;

9 months worked: R$882;

10 months worked: R$ 980;

11 months worked: BRL 1,078;

12 months worked: BRL 1,169.

Readjustment without real gains

Since the beginning of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, the policy of real gains adopted by past governments has been canceled. Thus, the year 2022 will be the third year in which the country does not show a readjustment above the inflation rate.

Furthermore, for the year 2021, the government estimates an INPC of 5.29%. However, the index closed the year 2020 with 5.45%. Because of this, the minimum salary was R$1,100, requiring an additional R$2 to reach the real percentage, which can be included in next year’s salary.