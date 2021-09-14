Caixa wants to reduce interest rates for home financing; understand

Last Monday (09/13), the president of Caixa Econômica Federal gave good news to those who intend to do the home financing. The statement took place during the launch of the Habite Seguro program, which is aimed at financing housing for Public Security professionals.

According to what was advanced by Guimarães, there will be a reduction in interest for housing finance. The information was enthusiastically received by the real estate market, which attracts a whole range of businesses. The bank’s president justified the reduction in interest rates due to the good results obtained by Caixa Econômica Federal.

As reported, over the last 10 years, this was the first time that Caixa presented unreserved FGTS results. Pedro Guimarães did not provide further details, but he promised that, next Thursday (16), there will be an announcement with other information. It has not yet been transferred, for example, how much will be the amount to be reduced in real estate credit.

The information compares the estimate of the Central Bank in the Selic rate increase, being the seventh this year. Until December, the estimate is 8%. The increase in interest rates foreseen by the BC seeks to bring about a reduction in inflation, which is on a large scale. Caixa’s decision goes against the Selic rate forecast. After the announcement, the BC did not comment on the decision.

Selic (Special System for Settlement and Custody) acts as a kind of market in which National Treasury bonds can be traded on a daily basis. The value of the basic interest rate is decided by the Central Bank based on the joint opinion of the COPOM (Monetary Policy Committee), which is part of the institution.

If the reduction of interest rates for Caixa’s real estate financing is confirmed, even going against the Selic forecast, demand could increase significantly in the coming months. Other information provided by Guimarães was in relation to the approval by the FGTS Board of Trustees of the new rules. they must facilitate financing of real estate for low-income families.