Caixa will announce a reduction in interest rates on its own house despite the high Selic rate, says Guimarães

by Marcela Ayres

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Caixa Econômica Federal will announce on Thursday a reduction in interest rates for home financing despite the high cycle of the basic interest rate, the Selic, informed the president of the public bank, Pedro Guimarães.

At an event at the Palácio do Planalto to announce a subsidy program for the purchase of housing by public security professionals, Guimarães said on Monday that the reduction in the cost of real estate credit will be possible because Caixa has today a profit it never had.

According to the president of Caixa, the announcement about the rates will be for contracts adjusted by the TR as well as for savings.

“The Caixa today has 250 billion reais ready to lend and in the next three weeks we will have several novelties,” stated Guimarães.

“Caixa will reduce interest rates. Not increasing the Selic? So Caixa Econômica Federal, with the profit it never had, without stealing, is going to reduce the interest on its own house, but that’s for Thursday”, he added.

In March, the Central Bank began a cycle of tightening basic interest rates, raising the Selic from the historic low of 2% to the current level of 5.25% per year. Next week, the Monetary Policy Committee meets again, and the most recent signals from the BC pointed to a new increase of 1 percentage point in interest rates, as promoted in August.

Regarding the program for public security professionals, Habite Seguro, Guimarães pointed out that Caixa will direct 5 billion reais to these loans over the next four months, but that it could raise this amount to 10 to 15 billion reais if there is demand .

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Habite Seguro “will allow the contracting of real estate credit quotas with specific conditions and rules aimed at the target audience, in addition to providing other related benefits that allow them access to properties with better conditions of habitability”.

The program will be aimed at police officers, firefighters, prison officers, experts and municipal guards. President Jair Bolsonaro has among public security professionals one of his most important bases of political support.

