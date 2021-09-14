California couple dies by Covid-19 and leaves behind 5 children, including newborn

Daniel and Davy Macias spent 18 months being very cautious with Covid-19.

They cleaned surfaces, showered after work, and even had their groceries delivered, but that didn’t stop them from contracting the virus.

Davy Macias, an obstetric nurse from Southern California, was seven months pregnant with her fifth child in early August when she was hospitalized with Covid-19. Daniel Macias also contracted the virus.

Doctors helped Davy Macias, 37, give birth to the newborn by Caesarean section while she was intubated, but the woman died before she could meet her baby.

Daniel Macias, 38, was being treated at the same hospital when he learned of the birth of his daughter.

Nurses showed him pictures of the baby, before he too died of complications from the virus less than two weeks later, leaving the newborn without parents or name.

When the hospital called asking for the child’s name, Terry Macias, the grandmother who is now taking care of the five children, told them, “I’ll wait for my son to give him a name.”

She has yet to be named. For now, as the hospital did, the family calls the child “Baby Girl”.

Grandmother explains death to grandchildren

The couple was not vaccinated and died on Aug. 26 and Sept. 9 respectively, leaving behind children ages 3 weeks to 8 years old, Macias told CNN on Monday.

“It wasn’t that they didn’t want to be vaccinated – they planned to do it,” she said.

She was adamant that this was a personal choice and each wanted to learn more about their safety before being immunized.

A recently retired former kindergarten teacher, Terry Macias believes her son and daughter-in-law contracted the coronavirus after a recent family trip to an indoor water park as a last breath before returning to school.

Upon learning of his death, Macias was responsible for telling his grandchildren. The 8-year-old boy and the 5-year-old girl understood that their parents had disappeared, Macias said, but she is not sure they understood that their parents would never return home.

The couple’s 3-year-old daughter woke up on Thursday and told Macias that she had a dream that her father was returning home from the hospital, but later learned that his father had died.

The child burst into tears when he learned the news, reminding the grandmother of her dream.

“I know, baby, but sometimes our dreams don’t come true,” Macias said.

Life before the pandemic

Davy and Daniel Macias sold their home just before the pandemic ended normal life, and the family was living with Daniel Macias’ parents.

Terry Macias described his daughter-in-law as artistic and creative. She loved to keep the kids busy with crafts and activities, often inviting neighborhood kids to join them outside.

Her son, a high school math teacher, was someone she called “the perfect one.”

Macias said he always had a smile on his face and was appreciated by everyone, as evidenced by the outpouring of support, specifically from his school community.

“In my heart, I always knew he was the perfect boy. Others felt the same way,” she said. “They loved their children more than anything.”

The family remains shocked by the sudden loss of Davy and Daniel Macias. “We didn’t foresee this,” said Terry Macias in tears. “Covid doesn’t discriminate. It’s the luck of chance and that can happen to anyone”.