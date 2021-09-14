Cameras record scenes of vandalism and violence inside municipal buses in Jundiaí | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Security cameras installed on municipal transport buses in Jundiaí (SP) recorded scenes of violence against drivers and passengers.
In one of the images, a man gets on the bus and starts beating the driver with punches and slaps. A woman tries to stop him, but she can’t (watch above).
According to the company responsible for transport, the attack occurred because the driver stopped the bus far from the sidewalk. The man then started hitting the vehicle’s bodywork and, when he managed to get in, attacked the driver.
Cameras record scenes of vandalism and violence inside municipal buses in Jundiaí — Photo: Playback/TV TEM
In another record, two teenagers get on the bus and try to set fire to the seat belt of a seat reserved for wheelchair users. Soon after, when questioned by the driver, they start attacking him.
A third snapshot shows the moment when a stone hits the vehicle window. A passenger had head injuries.
According to the director of Public Transport of Jundiaí, Leslie Nascimento, the city has registered 23 occurrences in public transport since the beginning of 2021, 18 of which were cases of vandalism. Two instances of theft/robbery, two of harassment and one of aggression were also recorded.
The municipality registered 23 occurrences in public transport this year, 18 of which were cases of vandalism — Photo: Reproduction/TV TEM
According to the city hall, all records were punctual, with no concentration in a specific line. In the two cases of theft/robbery and in the two cases of harassment recorded, the criminals were identified through cameras.
In cases of complaints, victims can communicate by phone 156 or the application of the city hall. The images will be verified and forwarded to the police.
Cameras record scenes of vandalism and violence inside municipal buses in Jundiaí — Photo: Playback/TV TEM
VIDEOS: watch TV reports TEM
See more news from the region at G1 Sorocaba and Jundiaí