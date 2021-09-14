Camil buys owner of Café Pelé, Pilão and Moka – Money Times

THE camil (CAML3) bought the owner of about 10 brands of coffee, such as Pilão, Pelé, Seleto and Moka, informs a statement sent to the market this Monday (13). The company did not inform the amount paid for the acquisition.

According to the statement, the acquisition is about the intellectual property of the brands, that is, there are no details as to whether the companies’ premises were acquired along with their name.

“This most recent achievement is an important step for the Company’s entry into the coffee market, meeting its strategic objectives of acquiring brands and assets in the consumption sector in South America,” said Camil.

Rival of M. Dias Branco? Camil also entered the mass market

Camil is known in the food sector for producing rice and beans, the darlings of Brazilians. And by buying the Santa Amália pasta company for R$ 260 million, a new range of opportunities opens up for the company.

O impact on Camil, upon signing a contract for Santa Amália, is also positive for the company’s actions, considers analyst Luis Sales, from Guide Investimentos.

“The acquisition increases the diversification of Camil’s portfolio of food products, despite the current high price that wheat is quoted,” says the expert, in a report that Agro Times had access to.

The analyst also sees room for possible synergies to be generated with the purchase in the medium and long term, with emphasis on the dilution of operating costs to Camil.

