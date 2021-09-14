Camil buys the Seleto brand and enters the coffee market; acquisition made by GetNet, Petrobras news and more

SAO PAULO – The corporate news this Tuesday (14) has as a highlight the news about Petrobras, with attention to the speeches of the CEO of the state-owned company in the Chamber of Deputies.

Santander announced the purchase of 70% of the Mexican platform Mercadotecnia, Ideas y Tecnología (MIT), joining it with its Getnet payments arm, which is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq.

Camil Alimentos communicated a contract for the acquisition of the brands of Seleto, until then of JDE Brasil. Completion of the transaction is subject to conditions usual for this type of transaction, including obtaining approval from the Administrative Council for Defense (Cade). Values ​​were not disclosed.

In addition to Seleto coffee, JDE Brasil also owns the Pilão, Do Ponto and Pelé coffee brands.

“The Operation is in line with the Company’s strategy of category diversification, inaugurating its entry into the coffee segment. Camil has a consistent history of growing and expanding market share through acquisitions. This latest acquisition is an important step towards the Company’s entry into the coffee market, meeting its strategic objectives of acquiring brands and assets in the coffee sector.

consumption in South America”, he informed.

Iron ore

Iron ore futures fell for the fifth session to the lowest price this year as restrictions on China’s steel production weighed on demand and investor expectations for industrial and economic data this week.

Singapore futures reversed gains from Tuesday’s early session and are more than $100 below the record set in May due to lower demand. Power rationing restricts operations at mills, and China has anticipated the deadline for cuts in steel production.

In Singapore, iron ore futures were down 1.3% to $120.50 a ton at 3:27 pm, after dropping 4.9% on Monday. In China, iron ore advanced while steel futures retreated.

The day before, Arthur Lira criticized the high price of oil products and said that Petrobras needs to be reminded that “Brazilians are its shareholders”. Today, the president of the company, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, speaks in a committee of the Chamber.

Still on the radar, Petrobras signed an agreement with Gerdau to supply natural gas to the company’s unit in Ouro Branco (MG), in the first contract signed by the oil company in the free trade environment, amid the opening of the market. In a press release, Petrobras informed that the start of supply is expected to take place on January 1, 2022. However, it did not inform values ​​or volumes to be negotiated with the steelmaker.

Still on Petrobras’ radar, in the next few days, it should conclude the leasing process for the Regasification Terminal for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Bahia for just over R$ 100 million, in a contract valid until the end of 2023, said three sources with knowledge of the dealings with Reuters.

In a statement, Santander said that MIT will continue to develop payment solutions and may export its business to other countries. Founded in 2004, MIT has more than 35,000 customers and 125,000 payment terminals (POS), with 10% of the sector in Mexico.

The food company BRF reported on Monday an investment of R$ 51 million in its factory in the city of Marau, in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, to modernize and expand the sausage production unit. The value is part of the contribution of R$ 171 million already announced by the company to Rio Grande do Sul in early August.

The investment will mostly be made in 2021, according to the company.

According to a presentation made to investors last Thursday, Vale projects to end 2022 with an iron ore production capacity of 370 million tons per year, compared to 400 million tons in the previous forecast, as it faces delays in projects in the Northern System , where is your main mine. For 2021, the capacity of the Northern System will close at 205 million tons, the same number now forecast for the end of 2022.

Gafisa announced the launch of the luxury development TOM Delfim Moreira, which is located in the Rio neighborhood of Leblon. The general sales value (PSV) is R$ 190 million, the building is located on the beachfront and has units from 284 m² to 500 m².

Proteins

The daily average of beef exports reached 12,400 tons until the second week of this month, a rise of 83.1% compared to the volume shipped per day in September 2020, despite a temporary suspension of protein sales for China, showed federal government data on Monday.

On September 4, the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the occurrence of two atypical cases of the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), known as “mad cow” disease in Brazil, which caused the embargo on the Chinese from then on, due to a protocol already established by the Asian country.

Exports of in natura protein from Brazil, however, in addition to registering a significant advance in the annual comparison, also increased in relation to the first week of the month, when the daily average was 10.5 thousand tons, according to the Secretary of Commerce Exterior (Secex).

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

