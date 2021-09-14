Carille sets Santos up for decisive game and lists Tardelli

Coach Fábio Carille outlined, on Monday afternoon, the starting lineup of Santos for the match against Athletico-PR this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the return match of the Cup quarterfinals from Brazil.







Tardelli during training this Monday; striker may debut against Athletico-PR Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

The coach does not have Léo Baptistão and Velázquez (they were not registered in time for this stage of the tournament), Camacho, Danilo Boza and Moraes (already competed in the competition for other teams) and Robson, Luiz Felipe, Madson, Kaiky, John, Kevin Malthus, Sandry and Jobson (all in the medical department).

Without five defenders – Velázquez, Boza, Robson, Kaiky and Luiz -, the team must have improvised defensive midfielder Vinicius Balieiro. Derick, from the under-20 team alvinegro, was called to compose the delegation and runs outside in the fight for a spot in the team. In attack, Marinho started the activity in the vacancy of Marcos Guilherme and could start the duel. Jean Mota, in turn, replaced Camacho in midfield.

Santos’ likely squad for this Tuesday is as follows: João Paulo, Pará, Vinicius Balieiro, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Raniel.

In the first leg of the quarterfinals, Santos lost to Athletico by 1-0, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, and with that they need two goals difference to advance in normal time. Any win by a goal overhang takes the decision to penalties. The team from Paraná has the advantage of being able to draw to go to the semifinals.

Tardelli is listed for the 1st time

After training on Monday, Santos released the related matches for the match against Athletico. The big news is striker Diego Tardelli, listed for the first time. The player was introduced as a backup on Aug. 27 and asked for two weeks to get in shape. He hasn’t played since May and could make his debut in this Tuesday’s clash. (with information from LANCE!)

Check out the complete list of Santos related for the game:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Mazoti and Diógenes;

Full-backs: Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Pires;

Defenders: Wagner Palha and Derick;

Midfielders: Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani, Vinicius Zanocelo, Vinicius Balieiro, Ivonei and Augusto;

Strikers: Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga, Raniel, Marcos Leonardo, Bruno Marques, Ângelo, Marinho and Diego Tardelli.