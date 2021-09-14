Carmen Lúcia rejects Tolentino’s suspension of coercive driving at the CPI

STF minister also denied a request for a lawyer not to testify to the Commission; hearing is scheduled for this Tuesday, 14

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil Minister Carmen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF)



the minister Carmen Lucia, of Federal Court of Justice (STF), denied the lawyer’s request Marcos Tolentino not to testify to Covid-19 CPI. The magistrate also rejected Tolentino’s request for suspension of coercive driving in case of absence, which was approved by the Federal Court of Brasília. “The insistence without a legal basis to comply with the obligation imposed on it and the reiteration of questions does not innovate the request, does not confer a reason where it has no shelter, does not release the patient from attending calls made based on current legislation. Rather, it is an act of undue recalcitrance due to non-compliance with the call made by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission”, said Cármen Lúcia in her decision. Tolentino’s testimony is scheduled for this Tuesday, 14. The lawyer is appointed as a ‘hidden partner’ of FIB Bank, a company involved in the alleged contracts signed between Need Medicines and the Ministry of Health.