Carmen Lúcia rejects Tolentino’s suspension of coercive driving at the CPI

STF minister also denied a request for a lawyer not to testify to the Commission; hearing is scheduled for this Tuesday, 14
the minister Carmen Lucia, of Federal Court of Justice (STF), denied the lawyer’s request Marcos Tolentino not to testify to Covid-19 CPI. The magistrate also rejected Tolentino’s request for suspension of coercive driving in case of absence, which was approved by the Federal Court of Brasília. “The insistence without a legal basis to comply with the obligation imposed on it and the reiteration of questions does not innovate the request, does not confer a reason where it has no shelter, does not release the patient from attending calls made based on current legislation. Rather, it is an act of undue recalcitrance due to non-compliance with the call made by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission”, said Cármen Lúcia in her decision. Tolentino’s testimony is scheduled for this Tuesday, 14. The lawyer is appointed as a ‘hidden partner’ of FIB Bank, a company involved in the alleged contracts signed between Need Medicines and the Ministry of Health.