Casa Verde e Amarela: FGTS Council raises property value ceiling – News

The Board of Trustees of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) approved on Monday (13) the increase in the value of the property for inclusion in popular housing through the Casa Verde e Amarela program, the former Minha Casa, Minha Life. The measure aims to face the increase in inflation in the civil construction sector, which in the last 12 months it accumulated an increase of 17.05%.

The councilors decided to return to differentiated limits in municipalities with less than 100,000 inhabitants, as in effect until November 2018. The proposed and approved changes were:

• municipalities with a population of less than 20,000 inhabitants – no increase;

• municipalities with a population between 20 and 50 thousand inhabitants – 10% increase;

• municipalities with a population between 50 and 100 thousand inhabitants – 15% increase;

• other municipalities, including capitals and their metropolitan regions – 10% increase.

The last general change in the property value limits for inclusion in popular housing had taken place in February 2017. In November 2018 there was a punctual change in the limits of municipalities with less than 20 thousand inhabitants and those with a population between 20 and 50 thousand inhabitants . In September 2020, another change equaled the limits of the North and Northeast regions to those of the Midwest.

Financing

Another important change is the complementary discount, which is the calculation methodology for paying the FGTS on part of the purchase or construction value of the property. The objective is to reduce the amount of financing to borrowers.

According to the council, the proposal aims to improve the supplement discount rule by adding other factors to income, including:

• expense/average income commitment factor of the federated unit;

• demand for resources by the family in relation to the sale value of the property being financed;

• characteristics of the housing unit.

“It will be up to the application manager, the Ministry of Regional Development, to regulate the use of new factors”, points out the curator council.

Discount on installments

In the same proposal, the collegiate approved a 0.25% increase in the discount granted for the purpose of reducing the value of installments, the so-called equilibrium discount. It benefits families with a monthly family income of up to R$ 2,000.00, falling into Band 2, equaling those in Band 1.5, which will be abolished.

The approved proposals change Resolution No. 702 of 2012.

More about Casa Verde e Amarela

Covered income ranges

Families with gross income of up to R$2,000.00

Range 1.5: Interest rates can reach up to 4.75% per year and subsidies up to R$ 47,500.00, depending on the income and region of the property. Payment term can reach 30 years

Families with gross income of up to R$4,000.00

RANGE 2: Subsidies can reach up to R$29,000.00 depending on the income and location of the property