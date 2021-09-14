Cash will reduce mortgage interest rates, says bank president

posted on 09/13/2021 8:52 PM



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

Caixa Econômica Federal should announce, next Thursday (16), a reduction in mortgage interest rates. This is what the president of the state-owned company, Pedro Guimarães, revealed at an event at the Palácio do Planalto this Monday (13).

“Caixa will reduce interest rates. Not increasing the Selic? So, Caixa Econômica Federal, with the profit it never had, without stealing, will reduce the interest on its own house”, justified Pedro Guimarães, who participated in the launch of the Habite Seguro program, which will grant subsidies to police officers in the purchase of their first property.

He stated that Caixa is only able to put this type of attitude into practice because, according to him, the bank does not now have money diversion “as in previous governments”. “How to do this program ten years ago, when Caixa had a fragile balance sheet?”, he said, referring to Habite Seguro.

Guimarães also stated that the state-owned company was the fourth bank in real estate credit when it started the government, which is incompatible with its status as a “housing bank”. “How was the room bank in fourth? The answer is simple: they had no capital, they had taken Caixa’s capital. The balance sheet has had reservations since 2016 and in a quarter we reversed this”, he justified.

Although the event was aimed at public security agents, the reduction in interest rates made by Guimarães should apply to all audiences.

unexpected movement

The move is unexpected, as there is an upward trend in the basic interest rate – which serves as a basis for loans, financing and various activities in the economy. In August, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided, for the fourth time in a row, to increase the Selic, which currently stands at 5.25%.

According to projections by analysts heard by BC for the Focus Bulletin, the basic interest rate is expected to rise further by the end of 2021 and end the year at 8%. Four weeks ago, the projection was 7.5%, but the expectation is increasingly higher as inflation advances.