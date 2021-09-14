CBF sends FIFA defense on Brazil vs. Argentina case

This Monday, the CBF sent its defense to the judgment of the suspension of Brazil x Argentina, valid for the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. The document was sent to FIFA on the last day of the deadline. The Disciplinary Committee of the governing body of world football opened proceedings last week to investigate the case.







Messi and Neymar during interruption of Brazil x Argentina by Anvisa in São Paulo 05/09/2021 REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli Photo: Reuters

The information was initially disclosed by UOL and confirmed by state. The CBF had six days to present its defense from the opening of the disciplinary procedure by FIFA. The deadline would end on Sunday, but, as it was a weekend, it was extended and FIFA accepted the document on Monday.

CBF, through its legal department, prepared a series of documents to prove that it was not to blame for the suspension of the match at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. It took only five minutes before agents from the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Federal Police entered the field to interrupt the game, which was later suspended.

In the document sent to FIFA, the CBF used a record of meetings that preceded the match and the reports of the referee of the duel, Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela, and match delegate, Colombian Juan Hernández. The organization tries to show that it has done its part as principal, how to alert Argentines about the health rules in force in the country.

The CBF had already issued two official notes about the episode, one of them, more forceful, the day after the match. In it, the organization claimed to have sent three notices to the Argentines about sanitary rules on July 5th, August 11th and September 2nd. At the same time, CBF confirmed that it was present at the meeting that Anvisa had with Argentine and Conmebol representatives, on the eve of the game.

At the meeting, the agency pointed out the non-compliance with the rules by the Argentines and ordered the quarantine of players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero. The quartet entered Brazil irregularly because they had not informed that they were in the UK in the previous 14 days. According to the Interministerial Ordinance No. 655, of June 23, 2021, foreign travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days are required to comply with quarantine to prevent the spread of new variants of the coronavirus in Brazil.

According to the Brazilian confederation, the Argentines failed to comply with Anvisa’s guidelines during the meeting itself, in which the Brazilian authorities explained that the four players should be in quarantine, after irregularly entering the country. The quartet, according to Anvisa, also provided false information on the traveler’s health declaration form.

The organization insists that the Brazilian team did not leave the pitch at the Corinthians stadium after intervention by Anvisa, demonstrating that it could continue with the game, while the Argentines did not return from the locker room.

The Argentines, in turn, claim that the blame for the suspension of the match lies with the Brazilian authorities, which, in their opinion, should lead to punishment for the Brazilian team with the loss of three points in the Qualifiers table. The argument must center on outside interference, which usually causes the home team to be punished.

FIFA fits the situation in article 14 of its Disciplinary Code, which deals with games abandoned or that were not concluded. The item provides as a minimum penalty of a fine of 10 thousand Swiss francs, equivalent to R$ 56 thousand. And you can define that the match will be resumed or given as a defeat for one of the sides.

After instituting procedures to investigate the episode, FIFA said that “the two teams were asked to provide more information on the facts that led to the suspension of the match, which will be collected and then thoroughly analyzed by the Disciplinary Committee”.