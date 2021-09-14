CBF sends FIFA defense on Brazil vs. Argentina suspended – 13/09/2021

CBF sent today (13) its defense to FIFA as part of the procedure opened by the entity after the suspension of Brazil x Argentina for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The match only took five minutes in progress because officials from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) ) went to the field with the Federal Police to notify four Argentine players who came from England about the need for quarantine and the impediment to participate in the match. Argentina’s national team then left the field.

The document was sent to Zurich on the last day of the deadline. CBF had six days, from the opening of the process at the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, to assemble the legal piece. The deadline, at the tip of the pencil, would end on Sunday (12), but, as it was a weekend, there was a stretch in the protocol for the following day.

In the records are the reports of the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela of the match delegate, Colombian Juan Hernández. CBF tries to show that it was not responsible or caused the suspension of the game on the 5th, at Neo Química Arena.

The Brazilian side of the discussion tries to show that it fulfilled its tasks as principal, including alerting visitors to the sanitary requirements of the local government. For the quartet who came from England less than 14 days before the match — goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, defensive midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and midfielder Eliminano Buendía — it was necessary to complete a 14-day quarantine, according to interministerial decree 655 , of June 23rd. The AFA could have asked for an exception in advance, but the request was made after the delegation’s arrival in Brazil — when they had already wrongly informed the local authorities that they had not come from English soil.

Anvisa staff reports account of meetings in which the AFA was notified in advance of the need to isolate players and not allow them to train or go to the game. The formal denial of the exceptionality request was sent by the Ministry of Health 51 minutes before the ball rolled.

At the stadium, Anvisa employees, according to official documents from the agency, reported obstruction of access, difficulties in reaching the locker room and an attempt to “contain” agents by offering snacks in one of the stadium’s boxes.

In another document, Anvisa informed that “there was no intention or determination to suspend the game, and this action is the responsibility of the Argentine Soccer Team, which refused to present the players to receive the respective notifications and decided to abandon the game” .

The Argentines claim that they left the field under the guidance of the Conmebol delegate. The match delegate cites that he sent the two teams to the locker rooms to “avoid aggressions”, as published by the GE. Brazil continued in the field so that WO would not be configured

“The four people who entered the field entered the field to comply with the rules of power they had, which was to deport the players. It was the Federal Police, it was not any stranger. If the players left the field and another three entered, the game would happen. the cause was not the CBF,” one of the vice-presidents of CBF, Gustavo Feijó, told UOL Esporte.

Last week, after opening the procedures, FIFA explained that it asked for the position of the two teams on the facts that led to the suspension of the match. And this will be “exhaustively analyzed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee”.