Celso Silveira, shareholder of Cosan, wife and children are victims of the plane crash in SP

(credit: reproduction)

Businessman Celso Silveira Mello Filho, 73, his wife, Maria Luiza Meneghel, 71, and their three children, Celso, 46, Fernando and Camila, 48, died in the fall of a twin-engine in Piracicaba, countryside of São Paulo, this Tuesday morning (9/14). In addition to the family, the pilot Celso Elias Carloni and the co-pilot Giovani Gulo were also on the plane. All died instantly. The aircraft left Piracicaba Airport bound for Pará, but crashed shortly thereafter at around 9 am. There is still no information about the causes of the accident.

The family’s death was confirmed by Cosan, a company in which Celso Silveira Mello Filho is a shareholder. The businessman is the brother of billionaire Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello, founder and president of the Cosan group, which operates in fuel distribution areas. “With great regret, Cosan informs that businessman Celso Silveira Mello Filho was with his family in the King Air 360 aircraft that crashed today, at 10:00 am, in Piracicaba, causing the death of all occupants. Celso was a shareholder and brother of the chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello. Also on the plane were Celso’s wife, Maria Luiza Meneghel, their three children, Celso, Fernando and Camila, pilot Celso Elias Carloni and co-pilot Giovani Gulo,” says a company statement.

The accident

Images from a security camera showed the moment the plane crashed into the woods. Shortly after the crash, the aircraft exploded. The Fire Department mobilized a rescue team, but there were no survivors.

????#NOW: Video shows the moment of the plane crash in Piracicaba. 7 victims pic.twitter.com/a0q3Wgc3nP — gossip time – #AFazenda13 (@horadafofocatv) September 14, 2021

The area remains isolated for inspection and the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), was called in to help with the investigations.