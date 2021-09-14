Cenapop · Cristina Mortágua asks for PIX to treat depression, is criticized and vents: “They sent for the SUS”

Cristina Mortagua, 51 years old, decided to ask for help on the web to pay for treatments and medicines 一 she was diagnosed with depressive disorders and menopause 一 and ended up being heavily criticized by her followers.

After getting sick last Sunday (09/12), the model went to the emergency room and said that she cannot pay for the medication, in addition to not receiving help from her family.

“I have no money and I even asked for help because it is a case of illness. They told me to look for SUS and I deleted the posts. I will survive the pain any way God wants. There are people who only value money or after the person dies”, she said, in a column written by Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper o Dia.

Cristina added: “She [a mãe dela] he still says he’s losing money to me on one of his properties,” he continued.

Due to the recent crisis, Cristina should be on complete rest for the next few days. At the publication, she told that she will use the time to try to finish the book she is writing:

“I’m going to talk about toxic and abusive relationships. I just published a true story on my social networks, which is in this publication. I tell about a relationship I had with a man when my son, Alexandre, was six years old and that was in the early 2000s. Today, this boy is a politician and preaches morals and good customs. Ah… and he still uses religion to promote himself”, he added.