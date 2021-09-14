Chamber hears president of Petrobras on fuel prices; follow up

The Chamber of Deputies discusses this Tuesday (14) with the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, the responsibility of the state-owned company in the price of fuels and the situation of thermoelectric plants in the country.

The commission to debate the price of gasoline, diesel and alcohol was convened by the president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), yesterday afternoon, following a request by Deputy Danilo Forte (PSDB-CE), signed by parliamentarians from various parties.

On Twitter, Lira wrote: “Everything expensive: gasoline, diesel, cooking gas. What does Petrobras have to do with this? Tomorrow, at 9 am, the plenary will become the General Committee to question the weight of the company’s prices in all of us. Petrobras must be remembered: Brazilians are its shareholders.”

In their opening speech, Silva e Luna detailed the composition of Petrobras and spoke about governance and councils that monitor the work of the state-owned company. He also detailed profits and taxes paid by the company and stated that Petrobras is monitoring the situation of the country’s current energy crisis.

“I want to show how the company contributes to Brazil: we are not oblivious to absolutely anything; we are here to discuss the energy crisis”, said Silva e Luna.

“The best way that Petrobras can contribute to Brazil is to be a strong company, to be able to make very well-selected investments and to have a firm governance, avoiding any deviation and any action other than focusing on what it does in best.”

Silva e Luna comments on fuel and gas cylinder prices

According to Silva and Luna, the values ​​that correspond to Petrobras within the current price of gasoline (considering R$ 6 per liter) is equivalent to R$ 2.

“Petrobras’ portion to cover the cost of production and refining of oil – this can take up to 10 years to reach the refinery – includes investments, debt interest, taxes and government participation,” he said.

He attributed the rise in fuel prices to ICMS. “The second part of the price corresponds to a series of taxes”, explained Silva and Luna.

“Of these, what affects, because it impacts all the others, is the ICMS. When there is a fluctuation in the price, it does not mean that Petrobras had a change in the price”, he said.

Deputy Edio Lopes (PL-RR), however, stated that attributing the rise in fuel prices exclusively to ICMS is “simplistic”.

“It would be simplistic to assign responsibility only for ICMS, a tax of fundamental importance for the states. Back in 2011, gasoline cost R$2.90 and the tax burden was the same as today. That the tax burden, especially the ICMS, is a factor that weighs on the final result of the fuel is true, but it is simplistic to say that this alone is the cause”, countered the president of the Commission on Mines and Energy.

Regarding the price of the gas canister, Silva e Luna stated that the value “corresponds to 50% to 50% – the portion that is not Petrobras also bears the same effects. The other portion, which is not Petrobras, includes bottling, distribution and resale and state taxes. Federal taxes are not levied on this.”

The session follows the following rite:

– Opening by President Arthur Lira

– Word to the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, for ten minutes

– Word to the president of the Commission on Mines and Energy, deputy Edio Lopes (PL-RR), for ten minutes

– Word to deputy Danilo Forte, author of the application, for ten minutes

– Deputies registered by the leaders will have five minutes each

– The president of Petrobras will have ten minutes of response for every ten speakers

– Leaders will be able to speak for five minutes each

– The party leader may authorize the party’s representative to add the leader’s time (five minutes) to the time allocated to each bench.

*With information from the news agency Câmara de Notícias / published by Ligia Tuon