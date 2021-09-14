Chameleon robot changes color with innovative technology created in South Korea – 13/09/2021 – Science

South Korean researchers have announced the development of a skin-like material, inspired by natural biology, capable of quickly adapting its color to resemble its surroundings, like a chameleon.

The team, led by Ko Seung-hwan, a professor of mechanical engineering at Seoul National University, created the “skin” with a special paint that changes color with temperature and is controlled by thin flexible heaters.

“If you wear a desert forest camouflage uniform, you will be easily spotted,” Ko told Reuters. “Actively changing colors and designs as your surroundings are key to the camouflage technology we’ve created.”

Ko and the team demonstrated the technology — thermochromic liquid crystal (TLC) and vertically stacked multilayer silver nanowire heaters — using a robot with color-detecting sensors. Whatever colors the sensors “see” around it, the skin tried to imitate.

In one video, the robot glided over red, blue and green floors, instantly changing color to match the background.

“The color information detected by the sensors is transferred to a microprocessor and then to silver nanowire heaters. When they reach a certain temperature, the thermodynamic liquid crystal layer changes color,” said Ko.

The total thickness of flexible multilayer artificial skin is less than a hundred micrometers—thinner than a human hair. By adding additional layers of silver nanowire in simple shapes like dots, lines or squares, the skin can create complex designs.

“Flexible skin can be developed into a ‘wearable’ device and used in clothing, military camouflage uniforms, the exterior of cars and buildings, for aesthetic purposes and future demonstration technology,” explained Ko.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications in August.

Translated by Luis Roberto Mendes Gonçalves​