Check out the consolidated audiences of Saturday, September 11, 2021 – TV Audience

“Caldeirão” boosts TV Globo’s average audience.

“Cauldron” turbocharges TV Globo’s average audience. “Take Hands” remains fragile and harms the performance of the “National Newspaper”.

O “Journal of Record”, with only 6.6 points, is the best average of the day of Record TV.

“Bake Off Brasil Cereja do Bolo” yields low ratings for the SBT.

“High hours” Conquers good average at the end of the night.

How will it be? – 5.2

It’s from Home – 7.2

SP1 – 11.6

Sports Globe – 11.6

Newspaper Today – 12.5

The Best of School – 11.0

Saturday Session: Top Gun – Indomitable Aces – 9.9

Cauldron – 14.6

In the Emperor’s Times – 18.2

SP2 – 20.8

Handle Handle – 21.3

National Newspaper – 24.7

Empire – 27.4

Will Cola – 19.4

High Hours – 12.5

Boxing Fight Club – 8.5

Supercine: Stronger Than the World: The Story of José Aldo – 5.5

Owl 1: Suddenly Pregnant – 3.9



Brazil Truck Driver – 0.7

Speak Brazil Special – 3.4

School of Love – 2.8

Religious – 2.3

Special General Balance – 4.7

Adventure Cine: SWAT Special Command 2 – 4.7

Alert City – 4.9

Jornal da Record – 6.6

Genesis (best moments) – 5.1

Chicago PD – 4.5



Lively Saturday – 3.1

Henry Danger – 4.3

Raul Gil Program – 3.7

Lassie – 3.3

The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin – 3.3

SBT Brazil – 3.9

Chiquititas (best moments) – 4.6

Bake Off Brazil Cherry Cake – 3.8

Bake Off Brazil – 5.0

Impressive News – 2.7

Archer – 1.3

SBT Weekly Newspaper – 1.6



Kids Band – 0.5

Club Sport Band – 0.8

Formula 1: Italian GP Sprint Race – 1.8

Our Agro – 1.4

Porsche Cup: Curitiba Stage – 1.1

German League: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich – 1.4

Porsche Cup: Curitiba Stage – 1.1

Urgent Brazil – 3.1

Brazil Urgent SP – 5.0

Band Newspaper – 4.3

Mothers Duel – 1.3

Dr. House – 0.9

The Blacklist – 1.6

SFT – 1.3

Cine Privé: Physical Attraction – 1.1

Sex Privé Club – 0.6



TV network! News – Summary – 0.1

Got you – 0.0

RedeTV Festival! Plus – 0.1

TV Fame – 0.4

Zinzane – 0.4

Luciana By Night – 0.9

TV network! News – 1.0

Risk Operation – 3.0

Mega Password – 1.7

Trouble (Best Moments) – 1.2

Source: Press offices of the stations – Praça São Paulo

one point equals 76,577 tuned households in Greater São Paulo. These numbers serve as a reference for the advertising market.

