Copa do Brasil: Santos and Athletico meet again under pressure and with different coaches after 20 days | Brazil’s Cup

Santos and Athletico face each other again this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After 20 days of the first meeting, the two teams changed coaches and arrived under pressure for the decisive confrontation.

In the first leg, on August 25, Hurricane beat Peixe 1-0, with a goal by Renato Kayzer. At the time, António Oliveira commanded the team from Paraná, while Fernando Diniz was at the edge of the field of the coastal team. now the interim Paulo Autuori and the technician Fabio Carille are the new (and old) faces.

In the meantime, Hurricane and Fish did not win. Athletico played five games, with three defeats and two draws, while Santos accumulated two defeats and a draw in three matches.

Santos was thrashed in Vila by 4-0 for Flamengo, which increased the need to bring results. The expectation was to gain a breather against Cuiabá, but the 2-1 defeat decreed the end of Diniz’s passage right after the game.

Four days later, the direction closed with Carille, who debuted in a goalless draw with Bahia, at home. In Serie A, the team alvinegro is in 13th place, with 23 points and two above Z-4. Peixe hasn’t won in six matches. The last triumph was on August 12, against Libertad-PAR, by Libertadores.

Athletico lost to Palmeiras and América-MG, both away from home, by Brasileirão, in addition to a draw with Sport, at home. The embarrassment came in the semifinals of the Paraná Championship, with equality in the Arena da Baixada and elimination in the return, with an upset, to FC Cascavel, which had only 14 players at its disposal.

The fall at the state level was the trigger for António Oliveira to hand over the position and the athletic board to accept. The technical director Autuori took over temporarily in the 2-0 loss to América-MG, away from home, and said he was in no hurry to hire a new coach. The red-black team is in tenth place, with 24 points, three ahead of ZR.

Under pressure, both Athletico and Santos have only three wins in the last 13 games.

O saints must start the game with John Paul; Pará, Derick, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Vinicius Balieiro, Pirani and Sánchez; Marcos Guilherme, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

already the athletic count with Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique (Zé Ivaldo), Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Christian, Erick (Fernando Canesin); David Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer.