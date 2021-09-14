Corinthians even offers TVs as a pledge to pay debts – 09/14/2021 – Sports

After great movement in the market for hiring players in recent weeks, Corinthians is trying to avoid blocking its revenues with sponsors and with Globo. The Court of Justice of São Paulo sent an official letter to the club’s partners, so that they deposit the amounts in a court account.

Thus, the TV station made a deposit of R$ 1,543,658.35 in June, referring to broadcasting rights, and Ambev, one of the sponsors of the São Paulo team, paid R$ 108,215.52 on the last 27th. it is still insufficient to settle a debt of approximately R$1.7 million.

The company B2F Marketing Esportivo went to court in June last year to receive R$ 1,275,307.00 from the Corinthians board for its participation in the economic rights of the player Maycon de Andrade Barberan.

Born in the Alvinegra base, the midfielder was crowned São Paulo and Brazilian champion (2017) and transferred to Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR) in March 2018.

In the action, judge Cláudio Pereira França ordered the blocking of Corinthians’ bank accounts, but after scanning 16 financial institutions, he found a total of only R$ 67,000 between October and November of last year.

He then granted B2F’s request to pledge 30% of the total monthly amount of credits with all sponsors and the sale of television rights to Globo, in addition to cash prizes from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Federation Paulista de Futebol (FPF).

The action still took a few months. In May of this year, however, there was another attempt to block money in the team’s bank accounts, but this time they were all zero.

The value of the debt updated with interest and the 10% increase referring to attorney’s fees was R$1,692 million in July this year, according to the Court’s debt spreadsheet.

In the process, the team presented a list of products to be pledged, ranging from 40 televisions, kitchen utensils, Mercedes-Benz buses (year 2002), ultrasound devices and body scanners, among others. The lawyers on the Parque São Jorge team write to the magistrate that the real estate is already pledged or mortgaged.

“The sum of these assets reaches the amount of R$ 1,728,004.71, higher than the amount intended by the creditor [B2F]”, say Corinthians lawyers Diógenes Mello Pimentel Neto and Sérgio Ventura Engelberg.

The judge refused the offer of the products because “the proof of ownership and current status of the goods offered was not brought forward”.

The club filed an interlocutory appeal (appeal against intermediate decisions in the proceedings) and had a decision in which it reduces the blocking from 30% to a maximum of 5% of its revenue.

In its defense, Corinthians claimed that, like other teams in Brazil, it suffered an impact on revenues as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawyers argued that the Alvinegro team was forced to renegotiate salaries of athletes and employees “as a result of the brutal loss of box office, non-payment of supporters partner, funding freeze of sponsors and advance on vacation.”

With the decision that limits it to 5% of monthly revenue, the club claims that the deposit made by Globo (R$ 1,543,658.35), blocked by the courts, represents 30% of what it has to receive for broadcasting rights (from R$ $ 5,145,527.83) and requests the payment of R$ 1,286,381.96.

“The executed [Globo] it could only have blocked the amount of R$257,276.39 (corresponding to 5% of the amount of R$5,145,527.83)”, state the team’s lawyers.

In a statement, Globo says that it will not comment on the values ​​related to contracts with the teams. “These contracts have confidentiality clauses, but we provide all the information to the Court when we are demanded.”

Ambev, wanted by sheet, he only mentions that he complied with court orders. The report was unable to contact B2F.

The company, owned by Bruno Misorelli and Fulvio Misorelli, had already obtained a similar decision in another lawsuit against Corinthians, in which it had been charging, since 2017, the percentage of economic rights for the sale of Matheus Pereira, 23, to Empoli (ITA), in 2016. A payment from Globo of R$ 490 thousand was earmarked for this purpose in March.

This is after Judge Adriana Cardoso dos Reis, of the 37th Civil Court of São Paulo, ordered the blocking of R$441,000 from Corinthians’ bank accounts and pledged two vehicles, a Ducato minibus and a Fiat Mobi, in September of last year.

There is a third action between B2F and Corinthians. In this, the company charges an agreed commission for the renewal of the contract for the Maycon steering wheel in 2017. The original amount of the debt is R$ 92,000. Also, no balance was found in the club’s accounts for the settlement.

In its petition, by charging its percentage in the sale of the Maycon defensive midfielder, B2F says that Corinthians, despite its debts, has not saved resources and continues to offer “huge salaries for athletes”. This even before the club introduced midfielders Renato Augusto and Willian and striker Roger Guedes, in recent weeks.

Corinthians, through its press office, confirmed the existence of the three collection actions and says it has made efforts to reduce costs, including in professional football.

“The reinforcements did not inflate the football payroll, which is lower than in December 2020, due to the departure of players in the period”, he says in an excerpt of the note.

“Even facing the dramatic circumstances of the pandemic, the club has sought to honor all commitments, including the payment of legal proceedings with final and unappealable convictions,” adds the club. “Corinthians is taking advantage of all legal measures to make these payments in order to maintain the club’s operation and the competitiveness of its teams, which is essential to obtain greater income, more awards and settle commitments.”