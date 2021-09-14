Corinthians has five players recovering from injury; see each one’s situation

Corinthians started the week with five athletes in the process of recovering from an injury, and may miss the team’s preparation week for the next commitment in the Brazilian Championship. The duel, which takes place on Sunday, the 19th, will be against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena.

Renato Augusto, Luan, Roni, Adson and Fagner did not train with the rest of the cast this Monday and are under the care of the medical department. Below, we list the detailed situation of each one of them.

Renato Augusto

Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

The shirt 8 was already embezzled last weekend, being left out of the list of players who faced Atlético-GO. He, who hadn’t played since December of last year before making his debut for Timão, has a right thigh adductor muscle overload. The information was confirmed by coach Sylvinho at the post-match press conference. There is no forecast for Renato’s return, and he will be re-evaluated during the week.

luan

Corinthians Agency

Another unrelated to last Sunday’s match, Luan is having pain in his left thigh adductor muscle, a problem similar to Renato’s. The shirt 7, inclusive, replaced the shirt 8 in the match against Juventude, at 20 minutes of the second half, in the last appearance of the duo. Luan has no return forecast and will also be re-evaluated during the week.

Adson

Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Earlier embezzlement, Adson suffered a left leg trauma during the clash against Athletico-PR, on August 22nd, caused by a faulty entry by defender Thiago Heleno. According to Sylvinho, the trauma generated a knee problem of the young player, who still feels pain in the area. Since last week, the midfielder is in the process of physical transition with the physiotherapy team. He has already participated in the training session with the rest of the squad and has been evaluated daily to return to the pitch.

roni

Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Starting in the game against Atlético-GO, Roni suffered a right knee trauma, according to Corinthians, and had to be substituted, 25 minutes into the second half. The steering wheel left the field crying and began treatment on Monday. There is no recovery period and it will also be reassessed as the week progresses.

Fagner

Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

The right-back also started playing against Atlético-GO, but didn’t even come back from the break, giving way to Du Queiroz. According to the club, the 23 shirt had a neck contracture and failed to return to the match. The injury occurred due to a great stiffness in the muscles. Recovery must take place on a day-to-day basis.

It is worth remembering that Fagner had already felt an injury in his calf, in the game against Athletico-PR, and even missed out on the match against Grêmio.

