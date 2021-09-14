Corinthians president receives a visit from representatives of a youth training club

This Monday morning, Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves received Ibrachina FC president Henrique Iaw and businessman Diogo Silva for a meeting aimed at strengthening ties between the clubs.

The moment was registered by Diogo Silva on his social networks. In addition to the presidents and businessman, Corinthians lifelong advisor Jacinto Antônio Ribeiro, known as Jaça, also appears in the photo and is described as Corinthians’ “base director”.

“I was present with the presidents of Corinthians and Ibrachina at an important meeting. The event, which also included the director of the Timão base, Jaça, was important to strengthen ties between the clubs,” wrote Diogo – see publication below.

O My Timon he sought out the club to understand Jaça’s participation as a representative of the training categories and also if the meeting is just punctual or if there is a partnership between the clubs. Corinthians informed, via the press office, that “the president received a visit and Jaça, as advisor, was present. There is no relationship with the base or partnership for the club.”

Ibrachina FC is affiliated with the Paulista Football Federation in the special categories of U-20, U-17 and U-15 youth. The team’s intention is to serve as a forming club for new names in football.

Last June, the club closed the deal between 14-year-old striker Cauã and Corinthians. Graduated at Ibrachina, the athlete was captured in one of the first sieves made by the club. On the other hand, Timão has also contributed players to the team: midfielder Gabriel Dias, who belonged to the Under-23, was transferred to the team; and U20 left-back Kevin Emmel was on loan.

Last week, Corinthians faced Ibrachina for the Paulista U-20 and was victorious 2-1 – remember the game here!

Check out Diogo Silva’s publication

Reproduction/Instagram

