Corinthians remains in the G6 at the end of the 20th round of the Brazilian Nationals; see full table

Corinthians remained in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship table at the end of the 20th round. With a point conquered in the draw by 1-1 against Atlético-GO, the team from Alvinegra reached 29 points, within the G6, classification zone for the pre-Libertadores.
If they had won, Timão would be just one point behind Red Bull Bragantino, fifth place, who lost in the round and has 32. Ahead, Fortaleza with 33, Flamengo with 34, Palmeiras with 35 and Atlético-MG with 42 points make up the G-4.
Looking down, Corinthians saw Fluminense win and get closer in the table. In seventh, the team from Rio has 28 points. Cuiabá and Internacional, who also won their games, have 27 and 26, in the eighth and ninth position, respectively.
Opponent of Timão in the next round, América-MG opens the relegation zone with 21 points. The teams face off next Sunday, at 6:15 pm at the Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|42
|19
|13
|3
|3
|29
|13
|16
|74
|2nd
|palm trees
|35
|19
|11
|two
|6
|30
|23
|7
|61
|3rd
|Flamengo
|34
|17
|11
|1
|5
|35
|17
|18
|67
|4th
|strength
|33
|20
|9
|6
|5
|29
|22
|7
|55
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|32
|19
|8
|8
|3
|30
|21
|9
|56
|6th
|Corinthians
|29
|20
|7
|8
|5
|19
|17
|two
|48
|7th
|Fluminense
|27
|19
|7
|6
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|47
|8th
|Cuiabá
|27
|20
|6
|9
|5
|21
|20
|1
|45
|9th
|International
|26
|19
|6
|8
|5
|23
|22
|1
|46
|10th
|Atlético-GO
|26
|19
|6
|8
|5
|16
|18
|-two
|46
|11th
|Athletic-PR
|24
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|23
|0
|42
|12th
|Ceará
|24
|19
|5
|9
|5
|19
|21
|-two
|42
|13th
|saints
|23
|20
|5
|8
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|38
|14th
|Bahia
|22
|20
|6
|4
|10
|24
|32
|-8
|37
|15th
|Youth
|22
|19
|5
|7
|7
|16
|22
|-6
|39
|16th
|São Paulo
|22
|19
|5
|7
|7
|16
|22
|-6
|39
|17th
|America-MG
|21
|19
|5
|6
|8
|17
|22
|-5
|37
|18th
|Guild
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|14
|18
|-4
|35
|19th
|sport
|17
|20
|3
|8
|9
|8
|15
|-7
|28
|20th
|Chapecoense
|10
|20
|1
|7
|12
|17
|32
|-15
|17
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the 20th round matches of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 09/11/2021
16:00 – América-MG 2 x 0 Athletico-PR
17:00 – Youth 1 x 2 Cuiabá
21:00 – Santos 0 x 0 Bahia
Games on 09/12/2021
11:00 am – Guild 2 x 0 Ceará
16:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 2 Atlético-MG
16:00 – Palm Trees 1 x 3 Flamengo
6:15 pm – Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Corinthians
20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 2 Chapecoense
8:30 pm – Fluminense 2 x 1 São Paulo
Games on 09/13/2021
20:00 – Sport 0 x 1 International
Watch the games of the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 09/18/2021
18:45 – Athletico-PR x Youth
19:00 – Atlético-MG x Sport
19:00 – Chapecoense x Palmeiras
21:00 – Ceará x Santos
Games on 09/19/2021
11:00 – International x Fortaleza
16:00 – São Paulo x Atlético-GO
18:45 – Corinthians x America-MG
8:30 pm – Flamengo x Grêmio
Games on 09/20/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá x Fluminense
Games on 12/18/2021
21:00 – Bahia x Red Bull Bragantino
