Corinthians remains in the G6 at the end of the 20th round of the Brazilian Nationals; see full table

Corinthians remained in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship table at the end of the 20th round. With a point conquered in the draw by 1-1 against Atlético-GO, the team from Alvinegra reached 29 points, within the G6, classification zone for the pre-Libertadores.

If they had won, Timão would be just one point behind Red Bull Bragantino, fifth place, who lost in the round and has 32. Ahead, Fortaleza with 33, Flamengo with 34, Palmeiras with 35 and Atlético-MG with 42 points make up the G-4.

Looking down, Corinthians saw Fluminense win and get closer in the table. In seventh, the team from Rio has 28 points. Cuiabá and Internacional, who also won their games, have 27 and 26, in the eighth and ninth position, respectively.

Opponent of Timão in the next round, América-MG opens the relegation zone with 21 points. The teams face off next Sunday, at 6:15 pm at the Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG4219133329131674
2ndpalm trees351911two63023761
3rdFlamengo3417111535171867
4thstrength33209652922755
5thRed Bull Bragantino32198833021956
6thCorinthians29207851917two48
7thFluminense27197661920-147
8thCuiabá27206952120145
9thInternational26196852322146
10thAtlético-GO26196851618-two46
11thAthletic-PR24197392323042
12thCeará24195951921-two42
13thsaints23205872025-538
14thBahia222064102432-837
15thYouth22195771622-639
16thSão Paulo22195771622-639
17thAmerica-MG21195681722-537
18thGuild19185491418-435
19thsport1720389815-728
20thChapecoense102017121732-1517

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the 20th round matches of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/11/2021
16:00 – América-MG 2 x 0 Athletico-PR
17:00 – Youth 1 x 2 Cuiabá
21:00 – Santos 0 x 0 Bahia
Games on 09/12/2021
11:00 am – Guild 2 x 0 Ceará
16:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 2 Atlético-MG
16:00 – Palm Trees 1 x 3 Flamengo
6:15 pm – Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Corinthians
20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 2 Chapecoense
8:30 pm – Fluminense 2 x 1 São Paulo
Games on 09/13/2021
20:00 – Sport 0 x 1 International

Watch the games of the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/18/2021
18:45 – Athletico-PR x Youth
19:00 – Atlético-MG x Sport
19:00 – Chapecoense x Palmeiras
21:00 – Ceará x Santos
Games on 09/19/2021
11:00 – International x Fortaleza
16:00 – São Paulo x Atlético-GO
18:45 – Corinthians x America-MG
8:30 pm – Flamengo x Grêmio
Games on 09/20/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá x Fluminense
Games on 12/18/2021
21:00 – Bahia x Red Bull Bragantino

