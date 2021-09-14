Corinthians remains in the G6 at the end of the 20th round of the Brazilian Nationals; see full table

Corinthians remained in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship table at the end of the 20th round. With a point conquered in the draw by 1-1 against Atlético-GO, the team from Alvinegra reached 29 points, within the G6, classification zone for the pre-Libertadores.

If they had won, Timão would be just one point behind Red Bull Bragantino, fifth place, who lost in the round and has 32. Ahead, Fortaleza with 33, Flamengo with 34, Palmeiras with 35 and Atlético-MG with 42 points make up the G-4.

Looking down, Corinthians saw Fluminense win and get closer in the table. In seventh, the team from Rio has 28 points. Cuiabá and Internacional, who also won their games, have 27 and 26, in the eighth and ninth position, respectively.

Opponent of Timão in the next round, América-MG opens the relegation zone with 21 points. The teams face off next Sunday, at 6:15 pm at the Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 42 19 13 3 3 29 13 16 74 2nd palm trees 35 19 11 two 6 30 23 7 61 3rd Flamengo 34 17 11 1 5 35 17 18 67 4th strength 33 20 9 6 5 29 22 7 55 5th Red Bull Bragantino 32 19 8 8 3 30 21 9 56 6th Corinthians 29 20 7 8 5 19 17 two 48 7th Fluminense 27 19 7 6 6 19 20 -1 47 8th Cuiabá 27 20 6 9 5 21 20 1 45 9th International 26 19 6 8 5 23 22 1 46 10th Atlético-GO 26 19 6 8 5 16 18 -two 46 11th Athletic-PR 24 19 7 3 9 23 23 0 42 12th Ceará 24 19 5 9 5 19 21 -two 42 13th saints 23 20 5 8 7 20 25 -5 38 14th Bahia 22 20 6 4 10 24 32 -8 37 15th Youth 22 19 5 7 7 16 22 -6 39 16th São Paulo 22 19 5 7 7 16 22 -6 39 17th America-MG 21 19 5 6 8 17 22 -5 37 18th Guild 19 18 5 4 9 14 18 -4 35 19th sport 17 20 3 8 9 8 15 -7 28 20th Chapecoense 10 20 1 7 12 17 32 -15 17

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the 20th round matches of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/11/2021

16:00 – América-MG 2 x 0 Athletico-PR

17:00 – Youth 1 x 2 Cuiabá

21:00 – Santos 0 x 0 Bahia

Games on 09/12/2021

11:00 am – Guild 2 x 0 Ceará

16:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 2 Atlético-MG

16:00 – Palm Trees 1 x 3 Flamengo

6:15 pm – Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Corinthians

20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 2 Chapecoense

8:30 pm – Fluminense 2 x 1 São Paulo

Games on 09/13/2021

20:00 – Sport 0 x 1 International

Watch the games of the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/18/2021

18:45 – Athletico-PR x Youth

19:00 – Atlético-MG x Sport

19:00 – Chapecoense x Palmeiras

21:00 – Ceará x Santos

Games on 09/19/2021

11:00 – International x Fortaleza

16:00 – São Paulo x Atlético-GO

18:45 – Corinthians x America-MG

8:30 pm – Flamengo x Grêmio

Games on 09/20/2021

20:00 – Cuiabá x Fluminense

Games on 12/18/2021

21:00 – Bahia x Red Bull Bragantino

See more at: Brazilian Championship.