Councilor asks for a view, and Anatel postpones voting on the final version of the 5G notice | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) postponed on Monday (13) the vote on the final version of the notice of 5G, the new generation of mobile internet. The postponement was motivated by a request for a view (more time for analysis) by counselor Moisés Queiroz Moreira.

Approval by Anatel’s board of directors is the last step before the publication of the auction notice, which will be the largest to be carried out by the agency. The government promised to hold the auction in July. The latest forecast is October. The postponement of the decision by Anatel could compromise this period. The Ministry of Communications’ goal is to have 5G at least in all capitals by July next year.

“I think we didn’t have enough time for us to lean over and address the best measures to be taken,” said Moreira, author of the request for a view.

With that, voting was interrupted at the extraordinary meeting of the agency’s board of directors. Moreira has promised to bring his vote up for discussion in the council “as soon as possible”, but there is no date for that to happen.

“I am committed not only to speed, but to the prudence that is required before the biggest public notice in Anatel’s history. For this reason, I request a review of the matter and inform that I will bring my vote as soon as possible, as quickly as I can. receive the information necessary to make the necessary adjustments,” said Moreira.

The meeting was scheduled for last Friday (10), but was postponed at the request of the process’ rapporteur, councilor Emmanoel Campelo de Souza Pereira, after differences between the agency’s directors. The council did not reach consensus, which led to a further postponement of the vote.

The rapporteur of the process said he was “worried” about the further postponement of the analysis.

“With all the bows and respect for counselor Moisés, I am concerned about a great delay in relation to the deliberation of this specific process, for the reasons I mentioned even when I made my report. As we postpone the 5G, the country loses in terms of gains in competitiveness, economic growth, in addition to the issue of increasing our public education system,” stated Campelo.

In response, counselor Moisés Moreira stated that he will return the process to the agenda “as soon as possible”, as soon as he receives clarification from the Ministry of Communications.

“The agency, not the Ministry of Communications, is the granting power of the bids and we must remedy all the illegalities found,” he declared.

At the 5G auction, four fifth-generation mobile internet frequency bands: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz. These tracks act as “avenues” in the air for data transmission.

O grant term, that is, the right to exploit the tracks will be for up to 20 years. The auction will be held in lots, divided between national and regional.

The bands have investment commitments in return. These are obligations that the operators that win the auction will have to comply with, such as bring mobile internet to the country’s highways, to isolated locations and 5G to all the country’s capitals by July 2022.

Anatel’s technical area recommended the postponement of the deadline to December 31, 2022. The recommendation, however, was not met by the rapporteur, who understands that the deadline is “feasible” and that the postponement would cause “inevitable frustration”.

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, has promised since the beginning of the year to take 5G to all capitals by July of next year, before the general elections in October.

They are also among the obligations of the winners of the national lots in the 3.5GHz band of the auction the installation of a private communication network for the government; the installation of a fiber optic network in the Amazon region, the so-called Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Program (Pais), which is part of the “Norte Conectado” program; and the migration of the satellite TV signal to release the pro 5G band.

The terms of the notice may still change until the board’s vote.

In the 5G auction, it is the telephone operators that will compete for the right to explore the frequency bands. Afterwards, the winners will have to buy the necessary equipment to offer the technology to their customers, in addition to making the investments provided for in the notice in return.

The expectation is that 5G leverages the so-called Internet of Things (IoT, for its acronym in English), that is, the connection between everyday devices (machine to machine). Sectors such as telemedicine, distance education and industrial and agricultural automation are among those that should benefit from the technology.

Among the main advantages of 5G are:

Increased data transmission speed;

Low latency (minimum time between stimulus and response of the telecommunications network);

Greater number of devices connected in a given area; and

Greater amount of data transmitted over the electromagnetic spectrum band.

The 5G auction is being prepared almost three years ago. On February 25 of this year, Anatel’s Board of Directors approved the initial version of the notice. Then, it sent the document for evaluation by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The technical area of ​​the Court pointed out a series of irregularities in the notice, but this was not the understanding of the majority of the court’s ministers, with the exception of minister Aroldo Cedraz.