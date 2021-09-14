Court authorizes coercive law of attorney to testify at Covid’s CPI

The 15th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal District determined the judicial subpoena of lawyer Marcos Tolentino da Silva to appear before the CPI of Covid, on September 14, 2021, and authorized the coercive conduct if he fails to attend the act for which he is going. summoned without due justification.

The witness called to testify at the CPI is not free to choose whether to testify or not

In this case, the president of the CPI, through the Advocacy of the Senate, presented representation with the objective of having the judicial subpoena, coercive conduction and application of other precautionary measures against Marcos Tolentino da SILva.

According to the initial, the CPI Plenary called for Marcos to be called to testify as a witness. However, he reportedly filed Habeas Corpus before the Supreme Court, alleging illegal embarrassment in his summons to testify.

In the STF decision, the right of the witness to be assisted by a lawyer and not required to produce evidence against himself was guaranteed, but the duty to appear at the CPI was maintained. Even so, Marcos did not appear on the date set for his hearing and did not justify his absence.

The federal judge, Francisco Codevila, stated that, although the right to remain silent to the witness is assured, meeting the summons to testify before the CPI does not constitute mere liberality, but an obligation imposed on every citizen, pursuant to article 206 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In view of this, the witness’s attitude of not communicating to the CPI the reason that led to his absence on the date for which he was previously summoned to testify, proved to be evasive and not justified, said the magistrate.

Without going into the merits as to the acceptance, or not, of any justification presented by the witness to the CPI, the judge concluded that the measures requested were adequate to provide for the judicial subpoena and, in the event of non-appearance, the coercive conduct of the witness . The judge also recalled that, recently, the Federal Supreme Court ruled on the validity of the determination of coercive witness conduct.

As for the application of other precautionary measures, as Marcos was called as a witness, not as investigated or accused, the use of other measures would be disproportionate at that time, understood Codevila. For the judge, the testimony is sufficiently assured by the subpoena and eventual coercive conduct.

1063511-37.2021.4.01.3400