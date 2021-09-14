Covid-19: Camaquã has nine confirmed cases

The city of Camaquã confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 this Monday (13). With the confirmation of patients between 12 and 63 years old, the city has 16 active cases of the disease.

The city has 7,716 confirmed cases, with 7,550 patients recovered and 16 still active.

Camaquã has 24 patients with flu-like symptoms being monitored. Click here and check out today’s newsletter.

So far, there have been 150 deaths related to Covid-19.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has three beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and one patient in clinical beds.

Vaccination for teenagers

The Municipal Health Department informs the population of Cameroon that vaccination for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities, which was scheduled to start on Wednesday (15), will be postponed.

The Secretariat will await the signing of the Resolution of the Bipartite Intercessory Commission (CIB), which will take place this Thursday (16), before starting the vaccination of these age groups.

The other information in the schedule remains unchanged, following the opening of the Basic Health Units serving on certain dates, for the application of the first dose for people aged 18 or over and the application of the second dose.

The City Hall continues with the third dose for people aged 70 years or more, as long as 6 months have passed since the last application, who are residents of ILPIs (Long Stay Institutions for the Elderly).

Afterwards, it will be the turn of the bedridden elderly, these groups will have to have completed the vaccination schedule, with two doses or a single dose, for more than six months, these people will be able to receive the booster.

By the time vaccination is released for adolescents without comorbidities, the Secretariat will be announcing through the official bodies of the municipality.

new schedule

In addition to the application of the booster dose that starts on September 15, the Secretariat will be serving the public at the Viégas Immunization Center, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, expanding this service to the Basic Health Units, following the following schedule:

Wednesday 09/15 – Carvalho Bastos and Dr. Rosinha Basic Health Units (Cohab)

Thursday 16/09 – Santa Marta and Getúlio Vargas Basic Health Units

Friday 09/17 – Dona Tereza and Washington Brose Basic Health Units (Three Neighborhoods)

The service at the Basic Health Units will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, both for the application of the first dose and the second dose.

